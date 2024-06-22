  • Saturday, June 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

NHS records theft: Government weighs action against hackers

The National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre are holding discussions about how to strike back at Russian cybercriminal group Qilin

The records stolen by Qilin covers 300 million patient interactions with the NHS, including the results of blood tests for HIV and cancer.(Representative Image:iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

The government is considering retaliatory action against Russian hackers for stealing confidential data from several London hospitals after a cyber attack on a blood testing lab, The Guardian reports.

The Russian cybercriminal group Qilin had on June 3 carried out a cyber attack on Synnovis, a lab company that provides testing services to many hospitals in London.

The stolen records cover 300 million patient interactions with the NHS, including the results of blood tests for HIV and cancer.

Qilin made the data public by putting it on their darknet site and Telegram channel early Friday after their ransom demand of £40 million was ignored.

The affected London hospitals, which include Guy’s, St Thomas’ and King’s services, have set up helplines to answer queries of anxious patients.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) are holding discussions about how to respond.

UK law enforcement has a precedent of taking on ransomware gangs directly. The NCA recently disrupted the operations of the world’s largest ransomware outfit – the LockBit group – in a joint operation with international partners.

The operation was carried out jointly with the FBI, Europol, and a coalition of international police agencies.

It led to the unmasking of the gang’s alleged leader Dmitry Khoroshev, a Russian national.

NHS England has cautioned patients that they may be targeted by criminals seeking a ransom. They have been advised to immediately call Action Fraud.

Qilin has reportedly locked Synnovis out of its IT system.

This has affected many hospitals and they were forced to ration access to blood tests. Many surgeries have been put off.

The NHS has shifted some of the cases to other lab service providers and managed to increase the number of blood tests.

Related Stories

UK
Hindujas ‘appalled’ by Swiss court’s order, file appeal
INDIA
India and Bangladesh discuss cooperation in ‘trade and connectivity’
News
Willing to negotiate with establishment: Imran Khan
News
Low snowfall in Himalayas threatens water supply for millions
Uncategorized
Priti Patel may run for Tory leadership post
News
Police face ‘race crisis’ as minority officers end support for action plan
News
India contacts family of man accused in US assassination plot
UK
Javed Tarek wants to ‘make Bedford a successful place’
News
Sikh extremists on Canada’s no-fly list lose appeal
News
Modi leads global celebrations on 10th International Yoga Day
News
Delhi Chief Minister’s bail stayed
News
Trade talks with India: Whisky tariff to be hot topic

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
NHS-cyber-attack
NHS records theft: Government weighs action against hackers
Hindujas ‘appalled’ by Swiss court’s order, file appeal
Buttler positive on England’s chances in T20 World Cup
India and Bangladesh discuss cooperation in ‘trade and connectivity’
Shriya Pilgaonkar to serve as jury member at Indian Film…
imran-khan-talks
Willing to negotiate with establishment: Imran Khan