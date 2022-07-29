Website Logo
  • Friday, July 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

NHS faces drug shortages: Millions could be left without vital meds

A pharmacy body has called the situation “critical.”

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Amid a supply chain crisis, millions of Brits may be left without important medications, as the NHS is reported to face a shortage of medicines, reports The Sun.

Experts have warned that these medications include even antibiotics and painkillers. Also, the conditions which are expected to be impacted by the shortage of medicines include hay fever, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, and dementia.

As there is no sign of supply issues stopping, a pharmacy body has called the situation “critical.”

Though experts had previously warned that the Brits can expect a ‘perfect storm’ with regard to the supply of the most used medicines, the reason for this dire situation is reported to be the increasing costs of raw materials from India and China, said The Sun.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMp) is reported to have said, “Pharmacies are trying as hard as they can to ensure they obtain the medicines for their patients so that no one goes through illegitimate websites to obtain fake products.

“Medicines are not like other products – many patients are dependent on these as lifesaving,” she added.

Pharmacists reportedly told The Sun that medicine shortages are driving up costs – in some cases by almost a shocking 3,000 percent!

According to Ashley Cohen, a pharmacist based in Leeds, the price hike is likely to mean some choose not to buy the medicines in the first place.

“Pharmacies might instead send patients back to GPs to get different prescriptions or send patients to different pharmacies altogether,” He explained.

“This wild goose chase just makes getting hold of medicines that much more difficult for patients,” he stated.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents all 11,200 pharmacies across the UK, is reported to have said it had become “increasingly concerned” about the “critical” medicines supply issue.

“We are seeing a worrying rate of medicines supply and pricing issues this year,” Mike Dent, PSNC’s director of pharmacy funding, told The Sun.

In addition, earlier this year, women across the country were left without an adequate supply of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms.

Many are reported to be still struggling. However, last week, UK pharmacies were apparently allowed to distribute certain hormone replacement therapy meds over-the-counter.

Speaking about the scarcity of medicines and the high prices situation, Dent adds, “This may mean some patients are asked to wait a little longer or that an alternative prescription is needed.

“But despite this, we believe most medicines are still reaching patients as normal thanks to the very hard work of pharmacy teams and we would ask members of the public to be patient with them.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Racial discrimination affects brain microstructure, worsens physical and mental health
News
Money laundering ringleader jailed for smuggling £104 million to Dubai
News
Lyme Disease: Everything you need to know about it
News
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported even as he admits to trailing…
News
Asian heritage students more likely than white Britons to study in top universities
HEADLINE STORY
‘It’s a massive kick in the teeth’, say suppliers about Missguided’s repayment plan
News
Britain’s only children’s gender identity clinic to shut down
News
‘We need a women protector in our society’: Pakistan’s first Hindu woman DSP…
HEADLINE STORY
UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members
News
Climate change made Britain’s heatwave at least 10 times more likely, scientists say
News
‘The barrister’s role is easy — it’s the solicitors who have the really…
HEADLINE STORY
Cardiff man, son die of poisoning in Bangladesh flat, two other family members…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
NHS faces drug shortages: Millions could be left without vital…
‘WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
Three Met officers shared ‘racist and sexist’ messages with Sarah…
“Chris, I apologise to you. My behavior was unacceptable’: Will Smith…
Adnan Sami opens up on his body transformation: ‘going up…
Racial discrimination affects brain microstructure, worsens physical and mental health