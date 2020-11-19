Next three decades will be ‘more exciting’ for Indian IT, says Kris Gopalakrishnan

THE next 30 years will be more exciting for the information technology(IT) sector in India, an industry veteran said on Thursday(19).







The co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan has predicted increased outsourcing business for India in his virtual address to the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

“In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT industry in India has done well and reinforced the strengths of the global delivery model and increased the trust and the dependence on the model by global businesses. Tech firms as well as the Global Delivery Centres in the country have managed to transition to work from home without any interruption in the service to their customers,” Gopalakrishnan said.

“IT companies were also evolving to adopt digital technologies faster, integrating these into their services and getting more of their revenues from digital business. This again demonstrates the resilience of the Indian IT industry and augurs well for the future.”







According to him new emerging technologies like AI/ML, IoT, 5G communication technology, cognitive cloud computing, newer programming paradigms with new languages, and quantum computing will play a key role in the years to come.

He added that the IT industry in India will grow to $300 billion by the next five years from the current $190 billion.

He said that the future model for work would involve some mixture of office and work from home.







“This will mean creation of new business processes, security models, and regulations. India government has already extended the regulations on work from home indefinitely. New tools for collaboration and measurement of productivity may need to be developed,” Gopalakrishnan said.





