Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

News

New tech in genetics could hold key to ageing

The understanding and future of disease and ageing could change in the future. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE understanding of disease and ageing could change in the future, as a British genetics pioneer is all set to unveil a new technology.

Professor Sir Shankar Balasubramanian was awarded a $1 million Breakthrough prize last week, for his work to invent next generation sequencing (NGS), which is an utra-fast metjod of reading DNA.

NGS works fast to the four “letters – A, C, T and G”, that is the backbone of our genetic code. But Prof Balasubramanian believes that the DNA alphabet is broader than this, and is now working in the field of epigenetics, which looks at how genetic material undergoes subtle molecular changes which, in essence, create new letters.

“These epigenetic letters represent an untapped dimension of information,” he told The Times.

The new technology developed by his biotech company, Cambridge Epigenetix will read the sequencing more quickly, is yet to hit the market.

“It’s clear that they are fundamental to biology, and also to disease biology,” he was quoted as saying.

“We’re not far off from a world where, instead of whole genome sequencing, we see whole genome and epigenome sequencing — at the same time, as a routine thing.”

In epigenetics research, adding a methyl group to the DNA letter “C” gives a new letter – “methyl-C”. These epigenetic changes are closely linked to some diseases such as cancer, when certain pattern of methyl groups get attached to a cell’s DNA.

Most importantly as we grow older the patterns of methyl groups attached to our DNA change. An analysis of these changes could be used to estimate a cell’s “biological age”.

Can monitoring or even changing the epigenetics help us to lead healthier and longer lives?

Balasubramanian claims that Cambridge Epigenetix has developed a new sequencing technology that will simultaneously decode a person’s epigenetics and genetics.

“There’s now some hardened technology that will sequence the genetic letters and epigenetic letters at the same time — you can think of this as sort of a five-letter or six-letter sequencing technology,” he said.

By reading a person’s epigenetics can give early warning of disease. “There’s already evidence that methylation [the addition of methyl groups to DNA] gives information about disease biology that can be useful,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Winners and losers from UK government reshuffle
News
Top US lawmakers pay tribute to Balbir Singh Sodhi
PAKISTAN
Top Pakistan diplomat defends Taliban
News
India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study
UK
Political chameleon Truss hits world stage as UK foreign minister
News
Banking on Asian staff to improve diversity at work
PAKISTAN
Pakistan ‘open’ to pardon Taliban offshoot members
US
Indian American pleads guilty to call centre scam
News
Foreign students rue decision to study in UK universities
News
Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was given just weeks…
News
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe work spaces
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka prison minister quits after gun-toting claims
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Winners and losers from UK government reshuffle
Top US lawmakers pay tribute to Balbir Singh Sodhi
Top Pakistan diplomat defends Taliban
The memorable ghosts of Bollywood
English rugby gets first black chairman in Tom Ilube
Afghan security risk