  • Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

New Indian consulate to be opened in Manchester

During the recently concluded G20 Summit in Brazil, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Indian consulate general in Manchester.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in February 2024. (Photo: S Jaishankar on X)

By: Eastern Eye

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER Angela Rayner has welcomed news that an Indian consulate will be opened in Manchester.

Rayner, who represents Ashton-UnderLyne, raised the issue with India’s external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar, when she visited India in February this year.

She said the growing Indian community in Greater Manchester faced challenges accessing services previously centralised in Birmingham.

During the recently concluded G20 Summit in Brazil, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Indian consulate general in Manchester.

Rayner said: “The opening of the Indian Consulate in Manchester is a landmark achievement for the Indian diaspora in Greater Manchester.

“For too long, residents have had to travel to Birmingham to renew their passports and apply for visas. The new consulate will make life easier for my constituents and will serve some of our fantastic local businesses, so I am delighted it has been announced.”

The new consulate will provide visa and passport services, as well as help for local businesses trading with India.

Rayner also raised the need for a direct flight to India from Manchester Airport, calling it essential.

Related Stories
News

Jasleen Kaur wins 2024 Turner Prize
News

Use expired ID to enter UK, says Seema Malhotra over eVisa flaws
News

South Western Railway to be renationalised under Labour’s rail plan
News

Oxford University Press names ‘brain rot’ 2024 word of the year
News

Report highlights social fabric crisis in riot-hit towns
News

Nisa retailers bring warmth to Warrington’s freezing streets
News

Hindu group storms Bangladesh consulate, seven detained
News

Asian community pays tribute to Payal Patel
News

Government proposes new protections for stalking victims
News

Will not choose between US and Europe, says Starmer
News

Death toll from Pakistan sectarian clashes rises to 133
News

Krish Arora, 10, with IQ higher than Einstein excels in maths and music
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jasleen Kaur wins 2024 Turner Prize
New Indian consulate to be opened in Manchester
UKABC Rising Bharat Awards debut at UK Asian Business Council’s event
Seema Malhotra Use expired ID to enter UK, says Seema Malhotra over…
South Western Railway South Western Railway to be renationalised under Labour’s rail plan
Asda faces financial strain amid £900m debt challenge