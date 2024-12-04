New Indian consulate to be opened in Manchester

During the recently concluded G20 Summit in Brazil, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Indian consulate general in Manchester.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in February 2024. (Photo: S Jaishankar on X)

By: Eastern Eye

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER Angela Rayner has welcomed news that an Indian consulate will be opened in Manchester.

Rayner, who represents Ashton-UnderLyne, raised the issue with India’s external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar, when she visited India in February this year.

She said the growing Indian community in Greater Manchester faced challenges accessing services previously centralised in Birmingham.

Rayner said: “The opening of the Indian Consulate in Manchester is a landmark achievement for the Indian diaspora in Greater Manchester.

“For too long, residents have had to travel to Birmingham to renew their passports and apply for visas. The new consulate will make life easier for my constituents and will serve some of our fantastic local businesses, so I am delighted it has been announced.”

The new consulate will provide visa and passport services, as well as help for local businesses trading with India.

Rayner also raised the need for a direct flight to India from Manchester Airport, calling it essential.