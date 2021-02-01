New Covid-19 vaccination centre opens at Jacob’s Well in Bradford

A NEW NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre, run by Bradford district care NHS foundation trust, was opened at Jacob’s Well car park in Bradford on Monday (1).







Large vaccination centres are part of NHS plans to step-up capacity and roll out the vaccine more widely to help save lives, a statement said.

The centres are located in areas with good public transport links or parking facilities, and in venues that allow flexibility for services to be expanded as required.

People who live 30 to 45 minutes drive from the Jacob’s Well centre will be sent a letter from the NHS national booking service inviting them for a vaccination. This will explain how to book appointment at any of the centres that are open, including community pharmacies.







“This new vaccination centre is part of a district-wide programme which has seen NHS organisations across Bradford and Craven working with partners, to ensure we can continue to move at pace to roll-out vaccinations,” said Phil Hubbard, the Trust’s director of nursing, professions and care standards.

“We’re grateful to Bradford Council for the site and thank all those who have been involved in setting up the facility, alongside all the staff who will be working at Jacob’s Well, to help ensure we can vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Currently, vaccinations are given to people in the first four priority cohorts identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) – care home residents and staff, people aged 70 and over, and people who are extremely clinically vulnerable, as well as frontline health and care workers.

According to a statement, people who book into a vaccine centre will be greeted by staff and volunteers who will marshal car parking and walkways and register them when they arrive. Each person will receive a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.







Sarah Muckle, director of public health at Bradford Council, said: “We’ve all seen in the news the effect that the new variant is having and the resultant increase in Covid-19 cases, so we’re fully supporting our NHS colleagues on the vaccination programme.

“We do however urge everyone not to let their guard down. Even those who have had a vaccine should continue to follow the guidance by staying at home as much as possible and following the ‘hands, face, space’ guidance when out and about, to save lives.”











