Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

News

New breakthrough blood test, also piloted by NHS, can “accurately” detect cancer

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

SCIENTISTS are set to roll out a breakthrough blood test that can accurately detect 50 types of cancer, even before  any clinical signs or symptoms of the disease start to appear in the body.

 

Also piloted by NHS England, the test is aimed at people at higher risk of the disease, including patients aged 50 years or older. 

Scientists have claimed that the test accurately detects cancer often before any signs or symptoms appear, while having a very low false positive rate.

Developed by US-based company Grail, the test  looks for chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that leak from tumours into the bloodstream. The test is said to have a high level of accuracy. 

Scientists analysed the performance of the test in 2,823 people with the disease and 1,254 people. The test was able to correctly identify cancer in 51.5 per cent of the cases, across all stages of the disease, and wrongly detected cancer in only 0.5 per cent of cases, The Guardian reported.

Also, in 88.7 per cent cases, the test was able to correctly identify the tissue in which the cancer was located in the body.

For some of the most common tumour types such as bowel or lung cancer, the test even picked up cancers that were very small, at a stage where many of them could potentially be cured.

Meanwhile, the results of the NHS pilot of the test, which will include 140,000 participants, are expected by 2023.

National NHS clinical director for cancer Prof Peter Johnson said: “This latest study provides further evidence that blood tests like this could help the NHS meet its ambitious target of finding three-quarters of cancers at an early stage, when they have the highest chance of cure.

“The data is encouraging and we are working with Grail on studies to see how this test will perform in clinics across the NHS, which will be starting very soon.”

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kamala Harris shakes off Republican critics as she tours migration sites in El Paso
News
Singapore minister urges locals to be sensitive to minorities
News
Social distancing to be scrapped ‘definitely’ on July 19 amid rising Covid numbers
UK
UK plans to lift travel curbs for fully vaccinated
PAKISTAN
5 paramilitary men killed in Balochistan terror strike
News
Police start probe as ‘fake Covid-19 vaccines’ were injected in two Indian cities
UK
‘Big shift’ towards pharmacy-based vaccination programme in the offing: Hancock
News
Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea
UK
Three men found guilty of raping teenager in Keighley will be sentenced in…
News
Mentally ill mum sent to hospital after manslaughter plea
News
‘Ethnic minority children more likely to be impacted by Covid-19’
News
Lahore blast: 2 suspects arrested
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock…
Nayanthara in consideration to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in…
Salman Khan talks about acknowledging mistakes and not repeating them
Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for Jimmy Sheirgill’s crime thriller…
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to topline SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys
Kamala Harris shakes off Republican critics as she tours migration…