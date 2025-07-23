Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

Signs of accelerated brain ageing were most noticeable among older adults, men, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

FILE PHOTO: An NHS walk in vaccination sign at Gunwharf Quays on January 29, 2022 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 23, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

EXPERIENCING the Covid pandemic may have accelerated brain ageing by five and a half months, regardless of whether individuals were infected, according to a new study. Researchers believe this points to indirect effects from factors such as isolation and uncertainty.

The team, led by scientists from the University of Nottingham, analysed brain scans of UK adults taken before and after the pandemic. They found that signs of accelerated brain ageing were most noticeable among older adults, men, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds — specifically those who were unemployed or had lower incomes or education levels.

However, cognitive effects, such as ‘brain fog’ and difficulty focusing, were found only in those infected with Covid, suggesting that brain ageing alone may not necessarily produce symptoms.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlight “how much the experience of the pandemic itself — everything from isolation to uncertainty — may have affected our brain health,” said lead researcher Ali-Reza Mohammadi-Nejad, a research fellow at the university’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“What surprised me most was that even people who hadn’t had COVID showed significant increases in brain ageing rates,” Mohammadi-Nejad added.

According to the authors, pandemic-related brain ageing “may be at least partially reversible.” Given its strong association with socio-economic deprivation, the researchers emphasise the urgent need for policies addressing inequalities, especially as existing gaps widened during this time.

Artificial intelligence (AI) -powered models were used to predict brain age. These models were first trained on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans of over 15,000 healthy individuals from the UK Biobank, learning how to measure the 'brain age gap' — the difference between measured brain age and chronological age.

The models were then applied to analyse two brain scans of 996 healthy participants: 564 people (the control group) had both scans taken before the pandemic, whereas the ‘pandemic’ group of 432 individuals had one scan before and one after the onset.

“The ‘pandemic’ group shows on average a 5.5-month higher deviation of brain age gap at the second time point, compared with controls,” the authors wrote.

They also found accelerated brain ageing was more pronounced in males and those from deprived socio-demographic backgrounds, with these deviations existing regardless of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) infection.

Further, cognitive tests conducted at the time of both scans revealed that accelerated brain ageing correlated with reduced cognitive performance only in participants who had been infected with Covid.

Senior author Professor Dorothee Auer, of the University of Nottingham’s Neuroimaging department, said, “This study reminds us that brain health is shaped not only by illness but by our everyday environment.”

“The pandemic put a strain on people’s lives, especially those already facing disadvantage. We can’t yet test whether the changes we saw will reverse, but it’s certainly possible, and that’s an encouraging thought."

(PTI)

artificial intelligencebrain scanscovid pandemicsarscov2uk post-covid

Related News

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025

Air India flight crash
UK

British families sent wrong remains after Air India crash: Report

Kim Kardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s tiny waist photo reignites debate over body image standards

china mega dam
News

China defends mega-dam project, says no harm to India, Bangladesh

More For You

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

Sadiq Khan (L) and Zohran Mamdani

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

LONDON mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has been informally advising Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, on strategies to secure victory in the upcoming November election.

The advice reflects Khan’s own political journey and the challenges Mamdani faces ahead of the general election, the Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Foreign secretary David Lammy said, 'This is a landmark moment in the government's work to tackle organised immigration crime' linked to the UK.

Reuters

UK imposes sanctions on 25 individuals and groups over Channel migrant crossings

THE UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals, groups and suppliers accused of facilitating migrant crossings across the Channel. This is the first time such sanctions powers have been used in this context.

The move comes amid increased pressure on the UK government to control the number of migrants arriving in small boats from northern France. The number of arrivals has reached record levels this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

George Finch (L) with Nigel Farage (Photo: X/@_GeorgeFinch)

Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

A TEENAGER belonging to hard-right Reform UK party was on Tuesday (22) formally appointed to run a local authority that has finances of about £2 billion.

George Finch, 19, is believed to be the youngest permanent council leader in the UK, multiple British media outlets reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian man hospitalised after racist attack dublin

Indian man in his forties was injured in the attack in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: X/@AkhileshIFS)

Indian man hospitalised after brutal racist attack in Dublin

AN INDIAN man in his forties was hospitalised following a violent and apparently racist attack in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from both the Indian community and diplomats.

According to official statements, the incident occurred last Saturday (19) on Parkhill Road in Tallaght. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only a few weeks prior, was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

Keep ReadingShow less
Junior doctors

Junior doctors hold placards as they stand on a picket line outside the Royal University Hospital during a national strike over pay and conditions, in Liverpool, January 3, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Junior doctors’ strike to proceed after failed pay talks

A PLANNED five-day strike by junior doctors in England will go ahead as scheduled this week after pay negotiations with the government failed, their union said on Tuesday.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents the doctors, said discussions with health aecretary Wes Streeting had not made progress on issues related to pay and working conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc