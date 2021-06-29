Netflix obtains digital rights to Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus; ZEE Network nabs satellite rights

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Released in 2018, Simmba emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year, shattering several box office records before concluding its theatrical run. It marked the maiden collaboration between Ranveer Singh and hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The commercial potboiler, also starring Sara Ali Khan, still remains one of the biggest blockbusters of the actor-director duo’s filmography.

So, when the two announced their second collaboration Cirkus in 2020, it was bound to create immense buzz. Jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series along with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cirkus is one of the highly awaited films of 2021.

Billed as a rib-tickling period comedy, the film went before cameras in the month of November 2020. Aside from Singh, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Johny Lever in significant characters.

If reports are to be believed, Cirkus is expected to arrive in theatres on December 31, 2021. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the theatrical release date, the digital rights of the film have been obtained by the streaming media giant Netflix. As far as the satellite rights are concerned, Zee Network has sealed the deal with the makers. The theatrical rights have been picked up by Reliance Entertainment.

According to reports, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play, The Comedy of Errors, which inspired writer-director Gulzar’s cult comedy film, Angoor (1982) and is set in the 1960s.

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the film as the story revolves around a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion.

