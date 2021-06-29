Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566

Entertainment

Netflix obtains digital rights to Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus; ZEE Network nabs satellite rights

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Released in 2018, Simmba emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year, shattering several box office records before concluding its theatrical run. It marked the maiden collaboration between Ranveer Singh and hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The commercial potboiler, also starring Sara Ali Khan, still remains one of the biggest blockbusters of the actor-director duo’s filmography.

So, when the two announced their second collaboration Cirkus in 2020, it was bound to create immense buzz. Jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series along with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cirkus is one of the highly awaited films of 2021.

Billed as a rib-tickling period comedy, the film went before cameras in the month of November 2020. Aside from Singh, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Johny Lever in significant characters.

If reports are to be believed, Cirkus is expected to arrive in theatres on December 31, 2021. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the theatrical release date, the digital rights of the film have been obtained by the streaming media giant Netflix. As far as the satellite rights are concerned, Zee Network has sealed the deal with the makers. The theatrical rights have been picked up by Reliance Entertainment.

According to reports, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play, The Comedy of Errors, which inspired writer-director Gulzar’s cult comedy film, Angoor (1982) and is set in the 1960s.

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the film as the story revolves around a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s next with Bell Bottom director titled Mission Cinderella
Entertainment
Dhanush in talks to headline yet another bilingual film
Entertainment
Makers unveil Sidhika Sharma’s first look from the sets of Punjabi film Fuffad Ji
Entertainment
Apple TV Plus announces premiere date for Kubbra Sait’s sci-fi saga Foundation
Entertainment
Co-producer Shabbir Boxwala shares fresh update on the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah
Entertainment
Ila Arun on Sherni: I am proud it has been successful and has made an…
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to host Weakest Link as quiz show returns
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan’s fans upset over reports of his movie Doctor getting a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran expecting their first child
Entertainment
Karan Johar announces a film based on C. Sankaran Nair
Entertainment
RRR nears completion; Ram Charan and Jr NTR start dubbing for the film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani to begin production in September 2021
Eastern Eye

Videos

Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Netflix obtains digital rights to Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus; ZEE Network…
Akshay Kumar’s next with Bell Bottom director titled Mission Cinderella
Dhanush in talks to headline yet another bilingual film
Makers unveil Sidhika Sharma’s first look from the sets of…
Apple TV Plus announces premiere date for Kubbra Sait’s sci-fi…
Co-producer Shabbir Boxwala shares fresh update on the release of…