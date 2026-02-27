Netflix breaks into live 'Formula 1' coverage with Canadian GP under Apple TV deal

Highlights

US viewers will see a live race on Netflix for the first time

Apple TV holds primary US broadcast rights and will host most coverage

The deal also brings the latest season of Drive to Survive to Apple’s platform

Cross-platform push to grow US audience

Netflix is set to stream its first ever live Formula 1 race in the United States this year after striking an agreement with Apple TV, which currently holds the sport’s American broadcast rights.

The partnership is designed to widen the sport’s reach, with each platform carrying complementary content. Apple TV will host the newest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary for US subscribers, while Netflix will broadcast live coverage of May’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Apple services chief Eddy Cue said the collaboration reflects the role the documentary series has played in boosting the sport’s popularity, adding that the aim is to make Formula 1 content more accessible to both new and existing fans.

Enhanced viewing features on Apple TV

Apple says its coverage will centre on a dedicated hub offering race highlights, archival footage and live streams. Instead of relying solely on the standard international broadcast feed, the service will provide multi-view options allowing up to four simultaneous streams.

Viewers will be able to switch between tools such as driver trackers, live data channels and onboard cameras, including feeds focused on the leading drivers. Team-specific channels will also feature radio communications alongside live pictures.

Subscribers will additionally have the option to watch coverage produced by Sky Sports F1.

“A new way to watch” for US fans

Formula 1’s chief media rights and broadcast officer Ian Holmes said the package would offer American audiences a viewing experience unlike previous broadcasts.

While most races will sit behind Apple TV’s subscription, the company is exploring plans to make selected events free on its platform. Alongside Netflix’s Canadian Grand Prix broadcast, streaming service Tubi is also expected to carry a limited number of races under separate arrangements.

The tie-up signals a broader push by Formula 1 and its partners to deepen engagement in the US market, blending live sport with documentary storytelling across rival platforms.