  • Sunday, January 16, 2022
News

Nelson man found guilty of killing daughter’s mother-in-law

Mohammad Malik (Photo: Lancashire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Nelson man has been found guilty of killing a woman and injuring her husband over a marriage feud, the BBC reported. 

Mohammad Malik killed Ishrat Ahmed and injured Afaq with an axe on their doorstep in Nelson on 4 July 2021, Lancashire Police said.

He committed the crime after his daughter and their son’s marriage ended “acrimoniously”, the report added.

According to the police, there had been “ongoing disputes” between the families.

Malik, 58, and of no fixed address, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

Police said he had driven to the Ahmeds’ house in an attempt to find their son Wasim, whose marriage to one of Malik’s daughters had broken down.

Ahmed, 52, suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital while her 55-year-old husband has since recovered from serious brain injuries.

Lancashire Police said that Malik killed Ishrat Ahmed in “the most brutal fashion”.

After the attack, police said Malik drove to his home in Heights Road, where he was arrested a short time later.

The axe Malik used in the attack was found “hidden in the back garden”.

Malik was also cleared of the attempted murder of Ahmed, but admitted wounding without intent, the BBC report added.

He will be sentenced on 11 February.

After the trial, Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said Ahmed had been “killed in the most brutal fashion”.

“Malik had launched an attack of unsparing violence on the Ahmeds, using a weapon he had chosen and taken to their home address,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

