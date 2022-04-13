Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Neither Army nor foreign country can safeguard Pakistan’s democracy: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (12) called for early general elections and emphasised that neither the Army nor any foreign country could safeguard democracy in the south Asian nation.

In a video message posted on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s official Twitter handle, days after he lost a no-trust vote in Parliament, Khan said only the people of Pakistan can safeguard their freedoms and the sanctity of democratic institutions.

Pakistan has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

He claimed that a “grand conspiracy” had been hatched against Pakistan, referring to the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion which had resulted in his ouster.

Khan on Sunday (10) had vowed to begin the “freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy” of regime change in Pakistan.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy,” he had said.

The former prime minister claimed he had evidence about the conspiracy, stating a letter had been sent by former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, after talks with the US assistant secretary of state for South Asia.

In response, the US categorically rejected Khan’s allegations, saying there was “absolutely no truth” to these claims.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday (11) after his election as Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif termed Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as “drama”.

Sharif said he will resign and go home if it is proven.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan abolishes two weekly offs in government offices
News
Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC
UK
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership
UK
Sunak subjects himself to scrutiny
News
Blinken: India-Russia relationship developed when ‘US was not a partner’
News
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined for breaching lockdown rules
UK
Plan to convert former Co-op into Hindu temple
UK
Labour Leader Keir Starmer defends his record on tackling ‘Islamophobia’
News
Study: Mild Covid may impair fertility in men
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is a ‘hard-core realist’
News
Amarnath Yatra likely to be ‘biggest ever’ this year
News
Johnson agrees to Sunak’s investigation request
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Neither Army nor foreign country can safeguard Pakistan’s democracy: Imran…
Pakistan abolishes two weekly offs in government offices
Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC
Jaishankar, Tai discuss bilateral trade, barriers
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership
Dube, Uthappa fire IPL holders Chennai to first win