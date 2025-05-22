Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bittersweet result for Neeraj Chopra as he breaks 90-metre barrier

Indian star finishes second in Doha as German rival takes gold

Bittersweet result for Neeraj Chopra as he breaks 90-metre barrier

Julian Weber and Neeraj Chopra after the men’s javelin final at the Doha Diamond League last Friday (16

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIAN javelin star Neeraj Chopra finally achieved the long-awaited 90 metre mark at the Doha Diamond League last Friday (16), but described the experience as “bittersweet” after finishing second in the competition.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear soaring to 90.23m in his third attempt, only to be overtaken by Germany’s Julian Weber, who clinched gold with a throw of 91.06m in his final attempt.

Weber, who became the 26th javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark with his winning throw of 91.06m, shared a sporting moment with Chopra. “I was very happy for him. We have been fighting for the 90m throw for a long time and we both achieved that today. So, it was very special for us,” the German athlete said.

Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist, Anderson Peters of Grenada, finished third with his opening throw of 84.65m, while the other Indian in the competition, Kishore Jena, placed eighth with a throw of 78.60m.

Despite settling for second place, Chopra was upbeat and promised fans that more 90m-plus throws would follow this season.

“I am very happy with the 90m mark but it’s a little bit of a bittersweet experience actually,” Chopra said after the event. “I believe I am ready to throw farther. It’s just the beginning of a long season.”

The achievement makes Chopra only the third Asian and 25th athlete worldwide to join the elite 90m club in javelin throw. For nearly five years, the question of when he would breach this frontier has followed him throughout his career.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate Chopra on his achievement. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud,” Modi wrote on X.

Working with legendary Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny since February appears to be paying dividends.

Zelezny, whose world record stands at a staggering 98.48m since 1996, accompanied Chopra to Doha with confidence in his protégé’s abilities.

,Chopra in action during the event

“He doesn’t normally go to the Diamond Leagues but he came with me because he told me that today is the day to achieve 90m,” revealed Chopra. “After my 90m throw also, he told me I can throw 2-3m farther.”

Chopra cited improved health as a key factor in his performance. “I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better,” he explained. “We will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships.”

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, giving Chopra time to improve his technique.

Chopra’s journey continues at the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event in Chorzow, Poland, on Friday (23). There, he will face Weber and Peters again, providing an early opportunity to deliver on his promise of more throws beyond the coveted 90m mark.

The Indian athlete will also compete at the Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet in Ostrava, Czechia on June 24, hoping for success after withdrawing from the previous two editions due to injuries.

doha diamond league 2025javelinolympic medallistneeraj chopra

Related News

Unpacking the Controversy: Bonnie Blue's Arrest Video
Entertainment

Did OnlyFans millionaire star Bonnie Blue just stage her police video or is something bigger going on?

tornado warning
UK

Tornado warning issued by Met Office as funnel cloud threat looms in South East

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket

Mumbai beat Delhi by 59 runs to enter IPL playoffs

​British Chagossians
UK

UK temporarily blocked from finalising Chagos Islands deal

More For You

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters

YouTube / Rockstar Games

Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan drop star players for Bangladesh T20s

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's players, (L-R) Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan drop star players for Bangladesh T20s

PAKISTAN dropped stars Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday (21) as they named a new-look squad for three home Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson will take charge for the first time after being appointed last week, replacing Aaqib Javed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vaibhav-Suryavanshi-Getty

The 14-year-old, who had earlier drawn attention with a 35-ball century last month, made 57 off 33 balls to help Rajasthan chase down 188 with 17 balls remaining. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rajasthan finish IPL campaign with six-wicket win over Chennai

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI scored a half-century as Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL campaign with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old, who had earlier drawn attention with a 35-ball century last month, made 57 off 33 balls to help Rajasthan chase down 188 with 17 balls remaining in New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

Keep ReadingShow less
Goodge Sets Australia Run Record

Goodge’s support team said he ran close to 100km a day

EPA

William Goodge claims record for fastest run across Australia

British endurance runner William Goodge has claimed a new world record after completing a run across Australia in just 35 days, covering a distance of approximately 3,800km.

The 31-year-old athlete began his journey on 15 April from Cottesloe Beach in Perth and reached Bondi Beach in Sydney on 20 May. If verified, his run would set a new record for the fastest-ever crossing of Australia on foot, surpassing the previous record of 39 days set by Chris Turnbull in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc