Bittersweet result for Neeraj Chopra as he breaks 90-metre barrier

INDIAN javelin star Neeraj Chopra finally achieved the long-awaited 90 metre mark at the Doha Diamond League last Friday (16), but described the experience as “bittersweet” after finishing second in the competition.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear soaring to 90.23m in his third attempt, only to be overtaken by Germany’s Julian Weber, who clinched gold with a throw of 91.06m in his final attempt.

Weber, who became the 26th javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark with his winning throw of 91.06m, shared a sporting moment with Chopra. “I was very happy for him. We have been fighting for the 90m throw for a long time and we both achieved that today. So, it was very special for us,” the German athlete said.

Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist, Anderson Peters of Grenada, finished third with his opening throw of 84.65m, while the other Indian in the competition, Kishore Jena, placed eighth with a throw of 78.60m.

Despite settling for second place, Chopra was upbeat and promised fans that more 90m-plus throws would follow this season.

“I am very happy with the 90m mark but it’s a little bit of a bittersweet experience actually,” Chopra said after the event. “I believe I am ready to throw farther. It’s just the beginning of a long season.”

The achievement makes Chopra only the third Asian and 25th athlete worldwide to join the elite 90m club in javelin throw. For nearly five years, the question of when he would breach this frontier has followed him throughout his career.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate Chopra on his achievement. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud,” Modi wrote on X.

Working with legendary Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny since February appears to be paying dividends.

Zelezny, whose world record stands at a staggering 98.48m since 1996, accompanied Chopra to Doha with confidence in his protégé’s abilities.

,Chopra in action during the event

“He doesn’t normally go to the Diamond Leagues but he came with me because he told me that today is the day to achieve 90m,” revealed Chopra. “After my 90m throw also, he told me I can throw 2-3m farther.”

Chopra cited improved health as a key factor in his performance. “I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better,” he explained. “We will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships.”

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, giving Chopra time to improve his technique.

Chopra’s journey continues at the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event in Chorzow, Poland, on Friday (23). There, he will face Weber and Peters again, providing an early opportunity to deliver on his promise of more throws beyond the coveted 90m mark.

The Indian athlete will also compete at the Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet in Ostrava, Czechia on June 24, hoping for success after withdrawing from the previous two editions due to injuries.