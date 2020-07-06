Neena Gupta set to play Arjun Kapoor’s grandma

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has several projects on his platter, which are currently at various stages of development. One of his much-awaited production offerings stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Supremely talented actress Neena Gupta has joined the star cast of the untitled film to play the character of Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother. Nothing much is known about the forthcoming project except that it is a cross-border dramedy by Kaashvi Nair.

“Neena Gupta plays a prominent lead in the Kaashvi Nair film. She will essay the role of Arjun’s grandmother and the whole cross-border angle is regarding their characters. It is a humane relationship drama about a grandma and her grandchild, separated by borders,” a source close to the development informs an online publication.

The source goes on to add that the role Neena Gupta has been offered is nothing less than a female lead’s part. “Neenaji’s role is nothing less than a female lead’s part and it is also a never-seen-before role for the actress. When the makers were ideating on the script, she was their first choice and Neena loved the role. It will also have a very emotional angle between Arjun and Neenaji’s characters that will drive the whole narrative,” the source adds in conclusion.

The untitled project was announced on 6th November, 2019. The team began production towards the end of 2019. The team was still shooting when the shoot had to be stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers may resume shoot in the last quarter of 2020. The film will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles.

This is for the first time that the audience will see Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh together on the silver screen. The filmmakers have also roped in John Abraham to play an important cameo in the film.