Nazir Afzal warns there will be consequences of the far-right riots

Nazir Afzal also praised the criminal justice system’s strong response, which has already resulted in several rioters being sentenced to prison terms.

Drawing parallels to his previous experiences as chief prosecutor during the 2011 riots, Afzal said that while those riots were unpredictable and widespread, the current unrest is more concerning due to its targeted nature. (Photo: X/@nazirafzal)

“Consequences will follow,” Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor and current chancellor of Manchester University, warned in response to the recent far-right riots that have shaken the UK.

He expressed deep concern over the impact on minority communities, particularly Muslims and other ethnic groups, noting, “I shouldn’t be saying that in 2024 to anybody, but that’s what we’re saying.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Afzal discussed the emotional and psychological toll these events have had on the affected communities, with many individuals reaching out to him in fear and uncertainty.

Afzal recounted how people from various parts of the country, especially those from minority communities, have approached him with questions and concerns. “What’s happening? What can we do? I’m scared,” they have asked, seeking guidance during these unsettling times.

He emphasised that, despite the widespread use of smartphones to document crimes, it appears that there are “fewer smart people” today. To those seeking reassurance, Afzal stressed the importance of the criminal justice system’s role in ensuring accountability, stating, “There will be consequences for those involved.”

Drawing parallels to his previous experiences as chief prosecutor during the 2011 riots, Afzal pointed out that while those riots were unpredictable and widespread, the current unrest is more concerning due to its targeted nature. “This feels targeted against people who are black and brown,” he said, highlighting the increased vulnerability felt by these communities. He shared that, distressingly, he often finds himself ending conversations with people of colour by urging them to “Keep safe.”

Afzal recalled his father, who always kept a suitcase packed, fearing that the family might be forced to leave the country, a sentiment that Afzal sees mirrored in today’s minority communities. His family faced significant challenges, including racism and violence, which shaped his understanding of justice and his commitment to using the law as a force for good.

Despite the grim reality of the riots, Afzal pointed to some positive developments, such as the “immensely touching and heartwarming” anti-racist counter-protests that have taken place in response to the far-right actions.

He also praised the criminal justice system’s strong response, which has already resulted in several rioters being sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 weeks to three years. Afzal believes that these severe consequences are necessary to serve as a deterrent, helping to prevent further violence and providing a sense of reassurance to those affected.

Throughout his interview with The Guardian, Afzal remained resolute in his commitment to justice and the protection of vulnerable communities. He expressed pride in the resilience shown by those standing against the far-right and the actions of the criminal justice system in holding perpetrators accountable.

While acknowledging the distressing nature of the current situation, Afzal emphasised that justice will prevail and that those responsible for the violence will face the full force of the law.