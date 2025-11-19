Nayanthara gifted £940k Rolls-Royce Spectre by Vignesh Shivan for her birthday

Highlights:

Nayanthara gets a Rolls-Royce Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Quiet birthday turns into a big moment for the family

New photos show the couple and their twins with the car

Another luxury gift in a long-running tradition

Actor still juggling a packed film slate across industries

The Nayanthara Rolls-Royce surprise landed early on her 41st birthday, with Vignesh Shivan turning up outside their Chennai home holding the keys to a Black Badge Spectre. The filmmaker, who has been open about sharing big milestones with his wife, added the gesture to a list that already includes more than one headline-making gift.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with the new Rolls-Royce Spectre Instagram/wikkiofficial





Why the Nayanthara Rolls-Royce moment stood out

The Black Badge Spectre isn’t a small purchase. It’s one of Rolls-Royce’s premium electric models, priced close to £940k (₹10 crore). Family photos posted by Vignesh showed Nayanthara standing beside the car, still in her birthday whites, with their three-year-old twins squeezed between them. He wrote a long, emotional caption thanking “the universe” for their life and routine moments.





How Vignesh has built a pattern with each birthday

He has bought her expensive cars before. In 2023, he purchased a Mercedes-Maybach, and then again in 2024, he got her a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. They crossed paths during the shoot of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and have been married since 2022.





What next?

Work hasn’t slowed for her at all. She has films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Yash. There are Tamil and Malayalam shoots running side by side. Some are in post-production, some still shooting, though people around her say she prefers to keep release chatter quiet until dates are locked.





How fans reacted to the Nayanthara Rolls-Royce news

The photos reached fan pages within minutes. Most comments circled back to the same point: their way of marking milestones without turning it into a spectacle. A few old posts of past birthday gifts resurfaced, almost like fans were tracking the tradition. And there was the usual buzz around the car itself, because a Rolls-Royce Spectre is a significant purchase, isn't it?