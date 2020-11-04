Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the rise of streaming media content

By: Mohnish Singh







The Coronavirus pandemic, which is far from showing any signs of abatement, brought the entire entertainment industry to its knees in March 2020. After a long gap of more than six months, showbiz is finally getting back to its feet.

But while theatres closed their doors for the audience in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, digital media platforms made the most of the opportunity by updating their content library and entertaining audiences with a variety of shows and films.

The audience also binge-watched a number of international shows and films during the lockdown. Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui alone had three releases on streaming media platforms with Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai, and Serious Men.







Sharing his thoughts on the rise of the streaming media content in India, Nawaz says that the trend has changed the taste of Indian audience for good. “(Until now) people used to watch romantic films that had the song-and-dance routine, a few stunts, and a happy ending. Viewers felt this was all cinema could be as they had only been exposed to such films over the years. But in the lockdown, people started watching world cinema. Now, they are more educated about movies, and that will work in our favour. Actors like me, who indulged in films like Raman Raghav (2016) and Manto (2018), will be able to strike a balance.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in romantic-comedy Bole Chudiyan. Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, the film marks the directorial debut of Siddiqui’s younger brother, Shamas Siddiqui. In addition to Bole Chudiyan, the actor also has Sangeen and Jogira Sara Ra Ra on his platter. All three films are expected to release in 2021.

