Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion

The piece blends the iconic Gujarati folk song Kon Halave Limdi Ne Kon Halave Pipdi with the classic English–Celtic ballad Scarborough Fair

Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 25, 2025

This Navratri, the traditional rhythms of Garba are being paired with the timeless melodies of British folk in a new musical fusion that promises to bring fresh energy to the festival.

The piece blends the iconic Gujarati folk song Kon Halave Limdi Ne Kon Halave Pipdi with the classic English–Celtic ballad Scarborough Fair. It is performed as a duet by Gujarati folk singer Kashyap Dave and Western classical vocalist Vanya Bhatt, a graduate of Christ University, Bengaluru.

Rooted in Surat, Gujarat—the city where the British East India Company established its first factory in 1612—the collaboration connects two cultures centuries apart, showing how music can transcend time and geography.

“For me, Kon Halave Limdi captures the joy and energy of Garba,” said Vanya. “Pairing it with Scarborough Fair created a harmony that feels both new and familiar, perfect for global Navratri celebrations.”

Music producer Jimmy Desai called it “a rare and exciting blend.” He added: “It’s not often you hear operatic vocals flowing seamlessly over Garba rhythms. We wanted to preserve the essence of both traditions while making the music festive and universal.”

The English ballad, originally romantic, has been reworked with lyrics highlighting the camaraderie, joy and togetherness central to Navratri.

“The Gujarati melody instantly evokes community spirit,” said Kashyap. “Combining it with a British classic gives it cross-cultural appeal, making it suitable for celebrations anywhere in the world.”

The fusion, the team said, is more than just a song: it is a celebration of heritage, a bridge between East and West, and a musical thread tying hearts together during the festival of dance, devotion and community.

british hindusbritish gujarati communitynavratri

Related News

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

Waris Hussein Chronicles a Storied Career in New Memoir
Art & Culture

Veteran director Waris Hussein pens his memoirs

Darren Henley
Art & Culture

Darren Henley: ‘Art can make people happier and healthier’

More For You

Tarek Amin

A visual dialogue between flesh and spirit

Manzu Islam

Tarek Amin's 'Echoes of Existence' showcases bodies caught in time and reaching for escape

Manzu Islam

Highlights:

  • Woodcut prints that explore the fragile threshold between body, time, and transcendence
  • Inspired by Baul mystics like Lalon Shai and Shah Abdul Karim, as well as sculptural forms from Michelangelo to Rodin
  • Figures emerge from black holes and womb-like voids — trapped in time yet reaching for freedom
  • A visual dialogue between flesh and spirit, rootedness and flight
  • A bold continuation of South Asian metaphysical traditions in contemporary form
  • Paradox becomes the path: muscular bodies dream of escape through light, memory, and love
  • Expressionist in tone, haunting in imagery — a theatre of becoming


I imagine Tarek Amin (Ruhul Amin Tarek) has a singular vision as his hands work on his craft, his measuring eyes, the membranes of his fingers. They are mostly woodcut prints on the threshold of becoming, from darkened holes. A human figure dangling in space, yet not without gravitational pull, the backwards tilt of the head is like a modern-day high jumper in the fall position, the muscles and ribcage straining to keep the body's mass afloat. A clock is ticking away in the background of a darkened rectangle. Is it the black hole, the womb, or the nothingness from which the first murmurings of being, its tentative emergence into light, can be heard?

Keep ReadingShow less
Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality

Run it Agency

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

Highlights

  • Welsh-based British-Asian artist Nayyah releases Bees & Honey, a reggae-trap fusion track
  • Features reggae legends Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari
  • Produced by Mikey ‘Megahbass’ Fletcher
  • Song critiques inequality but delivers a message of hope
  • Lead single from upcoming album Fire In My Soul

  • Official music video filmed in Llandudno, out now


British-Asian artist Nayyah has released Bees & Honey, a collaborative single featuring reggae icons Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari. The track was produced by Mikey ‘Megahbass’ Fletcher, known for his work with Alborosie, and brings together reggae roots with contemporary trap rhythms. Filmed in Nayyah’s hometown of Llandudno, the video is now available on YouTube.

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality — highlighting how those who work the hardest often receive the least — while also promoting resilience and self-belief.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers

Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

Highlights

  • Original Salvador Dali painting found at a house clearance sale in Cambridge.
  • Bought for £150, now expected to fetch £20,000–£30,000 at auction.
  • The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights.
  • Confirmed authentic by Dali expert Nicolas Descharnes.
  • Auction to be held by Cheffins on 23 October.

Dali original rediscovered in Cambridge sale

A painting by Salvador Dali, bought for just £150 at a house clearance sale, has been authenticated as an original work by the surrealist master and is expected to sell for up to £30,000 at auction.

The artwork, titled Vecchio Sultano, is a mixed media piece featuring watercolour and felt-tip pen. It was acquired in 2023 by an art dealer who later discovered it had been fully attributed to Dali when previously offered at Sotheby’s in the 1990s.

Keep ReadingShow less
UTSAV festival Wales

UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales

Samarpan

Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Highlights

  • Samarpan to host inaugural Indian classical dance festival ‘UTSAV’ in Cardiff
  • Festival includes Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Odissi performances
  • Features student showcases and senior artists from across the UK
  • Supported by Arts Council Wales and Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
  • Aims to preserve, promote, and inspire future generations through traditional dance

Samarpan, a South Asian performing arts initiative founded in 2017 by Dr Leena Menon and Santosh Nair, is set to launch UTSAV, a new Indian classical dance festival in Cardiff, Wales.

The festival, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and hosted in partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, aims to address the lack of platforms for Indian classical dance in the region. UTSAV, meaning ‘celebration’ in Sanskrit, will showcase multiple classical dance styles in a day-long event, providing opportunities for both emerging students and established performers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

This event aims to draw parallels between their works

Saudha

Saudha to honour Tagore and Maeterlinck with mystic tribute at Nehru Centre

Key points

  • Saudha presents A Mint of Mysticism at Nehru Centre, London on 15 July 2025
  • The show celebrates Nobel Laureates Rabindranath Tagore and Maurice Maeterlinck
  • Live performances feature Indian classical music, spoken word, and dance
  • An accompanying art exhibition will run from 14–18 July, with daily talks
  • Event curated by T M Ahmed Kaysher; free to attend with registration

Tribute to literary mystics takes centre stage in London

The Nehru Centre in London will host A Mint of Mysticism Through Tagore and Maeterlinck on Tuesday, 15 July 2025 at 6 pm, a multidisciplinary performance exploring the mystic and metaphysical philosophies of two Nobel Prize-winning literary icons. Organised by the Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian Music, the event pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, and Maurice Maeterlinck, Belgium’s only literature laureate, awarded in 1911.

Curated by poet and director T M Ahmed Kaysher, the evening will feature performances blending Indian classical music, dance, and spoken word. Admission is free, with tickets available via Eventbrite.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us