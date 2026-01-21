Skip to content
National Trust seeks approval for cafe, parking and new trails near Shrewsbury

Under the plans, the main access to the site would move from the B5061 to the B4394, near Atcham Business Park

National Trust £10m gift

: Attingham Park could gain a new entrance, parking and expanded trails under proposed plans.

Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJan 21, 2026
  • A new entrance with a cafe, toilets and bike hire is proposed.
  • Access would shift to the B4394, close to Atcham Business Park.
  • Planners have been advised the scheme should be approved.

National Trust has applied for permission to create a new visitor entrance at Attingham Park, alongside expanded parking, wildlife trails and play areas.

The proposal includes a new entrance building featuring a cafe, toilets, kiosks, a kitchen and a bike hire point. A new car park is also planned, with electric vehicle charging points and information boards about a nearby Second World War runway and aerodrome.

Under the plans, the main access to the site would move from the B5061 to the B4394, near Atcham Business Park. The trust also wants to open up around 13 km, or eight miles, of new and restored routes across the estate. These would include wildlife trails, cycle tracks and a wetland habitat area.

The National Trust has reportedly said that, if approved, the changes could help the site attract around 350,000 visitors a year by 2036. The aim, according to planning documents, is to improve visitor flow while opening up more of the landscape.

Traffic worries, but approval recommended

Some local residents and visitors have raised concerns about traffic levels around the proposed new entrance. Comments submitted during the consultation point to fears of congestion on nearby roads.

Despite this, planning officers at Shropshire Council have advised members of the council’s planning committee that the application should be approved. A report to councillors reportedly says significant weight should be given to the need to support economic growth in the area.

A final decision will rest with the planning committee.

