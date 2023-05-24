Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi discusses temple attacks in Australia with Albanese

“It is not acceptable to us that anyone hurt the friendly and cordial ties between India and Australia by their actions or ideology,” Modi said

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) pose for photographs against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House following a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House on May 24, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Dean Lewins-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (24) raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese India’s concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of pro-Khalistani elements in that country.

In their talks in Sydney, the two prime ministers also decided to focus on firming up a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) that is expected to significantly expand bilateral trade ties.

In his media statement, Modi said India-Australia cooperation is crucial for regional peace, stability and global welfare.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today as well,” Modi said.

“It is not acceptable to us that anyone hurt the friendly and cordial ties between India and Australia by their actions or ideology,” he said.

Modi thanked Albanese for taking action against those involved in such incidents.

“Prime Minister Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also,” Modi said.

Referring to the frequency of his meetings with the Australian counterpart, Modi said it reflected the depth of the India-Australia relationship.

“This is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode,” Modi said.

Modi said the two sides also held constructive discussions on strategic cooperation in areas of mining and critical minerals.

The two sides also decided to focus on cooperation in areas of green hydrogen.

In his statement, Albanese announced that Australia will establish a new consulate general in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Cyclists help save the lives of 60 Tanzanian children with ride in Saudi Arabia
News
Britain to limit migration by family of international students
HEADLINE STORY
RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity unveiled at Chelsea Flower Show
INDIA
Australia to take ties with India to ‘next level’
HEADLINE STORY
Jeremy Hunt to meet food manufacturers to address price surge
News
Hundreds rally in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir against India G20 meet
News
Sunak speaks to ethics adviser over Braverman’s speeding offence
INDIA
Indian court issues summons to BBC over Modi documentary
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak says China poses greatest challenge to worldwide security
HEADLINE STORY
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill ton trumps Kohli’s 101 to knock Bangalore out
News
Suella Braverman under fire over speeding claims
News
Tory donor Karan Chanana under investigation in India over fraud allegations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW