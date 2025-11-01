Narayana Health enters UK market through Practice Plus Group acquisition

Highlights

Narayana Health acquires Practice Plus Group’s 12 UK hospitals and surgical centres.

Deal positions Indian healthcare provider among top three in India by revenue

Group plans 1,400 new beds across six greenfield hospitals in India within 30 months.

Narayana Health, one of India’s largest healthcare providers founded by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, has acquired UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, marking its entry into the British healthcare market.

The acquisition brings 12 hospitals and surgical centres under Narayana Health’s umbrella, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery. Practice Plus Group, the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performs approximately 80,000 surgeries annually.

The deal strengthens Narayana Health’s position among India’s top three healthcare providers by revenue while extending its global footprint beyond existing operations in India and the Caribbean.

Dr Shetty said both organisations share a vision of making healthcare affordable and accessible.

“Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, whilst only a minority could afford costly private healthcare,” he said. “Together, we are a perfect fit.”

Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group chief executive, said: “Dr Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch.”

Domestic Growth plans



The UK acquisition comes alongside aggressive expansion in India.

R Venkatesh, group chief operating officer of Narayana Health, told The Telegraph the organisation is “targeting to make 1,400 beds operational for the new hospitals in the next 30 months.”

The expansion includes six greenfield hospitals across India, featuring a 1,000-bed facility at New Town in Calcutta where construction has begun, four hospitals in Bengaluru, and one in Raipur.

Narayana Health, headquartered in Bengaluru, currently operates facilities across India and the Caribbean with 18,822 professionals, including 3,868 doctors and specialists. The group operates four hospitals in Calcutta and provides primary, secondary and tertiary care services.

The Integration will leverage Narayana Health’s technology platform to drive operational excellence across the combined organisation.