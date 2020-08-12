My top 10 favourite films – Meera Deosthale

RENOWNED actress Meera Deosthale is known for her performances in popular drama serials such as Udaan and Vidya. The beautiful actress has been spending lockdown watching movies and shared her 10 favourite ones, in no particular order.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: The 2011 Zoya Akhtar directed movie about friendship recently completed nine years. It features Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. This is an entertaining film that can be revisited anytime, including on days you get bored. This film is a perfect example of how to add fun to your life and one that inspires you to step out of your comfort zone.

Dil To Pagal Hai: The 1997 Yash Chopra directed romance stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. I fell in love with Madhuri after watching her in this movie and think she is just superb. I am a romantic at heart and believe in the film’s concept of finding one’s soul mate as God has planned.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: I remember watching this 2013 musical with my school friends before we all went on our separate career paths. It was just the perfect way to bid adieu to each other. The movie, directed by Ayaan Mukherjee, features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. Who doesn’t want to be Naina Talwar, Deepika’s character in the film?

P. S. I Love You: This 2007 romantic drama starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler is based on a novel of the same name. I feel that it’s very rare for a movie to be as good as the novel it is based on. But this film did perfect justice to the novel and I believe it is the classic example of pure love. Every time I watch this film, it has the same emotional effect on me.

Room: Brie Larson plays the lead role in the 2015 film where a woman is held captive and even gives birth to a baby boy in captivity. The movie is about how she tries to set herself and her son free, and what happens after that. The story is so simple and yet heart wrenching. I especially loved the performance by the kid in the movie. This is a must watch movie that will surprise you.

The Notebook: Like I said, I am a romantic and this was the first romantic movie I saw as a teenager. The 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is based on a novel of the same name. The movie is a mix of unconditional love, romance and heartbreak. It just leaves you overwhelmed with emotions by the end.

Olympus Has Fallen: This action thriller has Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman in pivotal roles. I must admit that I watched the movie only because of my love for Gerard Butler and he is just terrific in it.

Devdas: The 2002 adaptation of Sarat Chandra’s classic n

ovel is just visually spectacular. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents the beautiful story on a larger than life canvas and leaves his own unique stamp on it. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are just wonderful in this film.

Hera Pheri: The classic 2002 movie is touted to be one of the best comedy films of all time and I would have to agree. It features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. I just love Paresh Rawal’s character Baburao and can watch him more than 100 times, and still not get bored.

Mirror Mirror: The 2012 fantasy adventure film based on the Snow White fairy tale stars Lily Collins and Julia Roberts. Every girl has her own favourite fairy tale story and this one’s mine. I would love to act in a film like this one day.

Instagram: @meera.deosthale