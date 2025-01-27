Skip to content
My Playlist with Star Shah

Star Shah

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 27, 2025

HAILING from Okara, Pakistan, Star Shah is a multi-faceted artist who has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve his musical aspirations.

Born Amir Shah, he transitioned from a love for poetry and spoken word to a successful career as a songwriter and fearless rapper. Drawing influences from music icons like Bohemia and Tupac Shakur, he has captivated audiences with top tracks like 2AM and his recently released single No Idea.

Eastern Eye got the exciting artist to select 10 songs he loves.

Me Against The World by Tupac Shakur: This song is real motivation for me every day because it pushes me to keep doing my thing, no matter what others think of me. RIP legend.

Only God Can Judge Me by Tupac Shakur: Every single bar of this legendary track is a blessing. Tupac is a poet, teacher, philosopher, and role model. He made me realise that, ‘only mama can save me.’ Peace.

In Da Club by 50 Cent: A club banger that gives me goosebumps every time and inspires me to write new party songs. Love The Way You Lie by Rihanna & Eminem: Whenever clever people lie to me and take advantage, I look into their eyes, smile, and say nothing because I love the way they lie.

Deewana by Bohemia: Many people made fun of my poetry, personality, and rapping style. They made bad comments about my life, but one line from this evergreen song always kept my head up – main deewana mere muu na laggo.

Sapne by Ikka: What the artist says in this song with mere sapne mujhe sonay na dain simply describes my feelings. You get me. I can’t sleep at night because I keep thinking about my dreams and struggling 24/7 to chase them. Yeah.

Thanks To My Haters by Emiway Bantai: Bad times make you stronger, and every line of this track reflects the struggle of every hustler. Long live EW.

Regret by Sidhu Moose Wala: It’s a story of every person who isn’t smart or clever enough for this world. And let me tell you, ‘I’m the simple one.’

Chinta Na Kar Yaar by Gurdas Maan: Whenever I feel low and depressed, I remember the sentiment of this song that bad days don’t happen every day.

Fikar Kari Na Ammiye by Ranjit Bawa: I do everything for my family, especially for my mother, the backbone of my family. I’ve never told her how much I love her. She’s had a tough life, but when I listen to this song, my heart remembers the lines and feels motivated.


