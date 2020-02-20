My playlist with Harshi Mad

UK BORN singer Harshi Mad has gone from appearing in finals of popular music reality TV shows to making a mark in India.

The award-winning artist has sung in multiple languages, including for cinema, and performed at more than 1,600 shows globally. Having been connected to music from a young age, she has always had a love for songs in diverse genres and languages. That love for music has turned into a successful career.

“There are so many songs close to my heart that I could list many. All singers are good in their own way and all songs can be great according to what mood you are in, beside some weird ones. I’m writing, releasing songs this year and currently touring the world. I have a long way to go and am excited for my journey ahead. Here are some songs I love the most,” said Harshi.

Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: The passion with which these two have sung this song is amazing, so I love it.

Beintehaan by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan: Two of my favourite voices singing such a heartfelt song. I have performed with both of them and learnt so much – from interacting with a crowd to creating magic with an audience to using diverse feels in different songs; also, sitting and creating songs, while on tour during the spare time. I’ve made a collection of songs that I need to release now.

Lag Ja Gale by Lata Mangeshkar: The evergreen classic that will melt anyone’s heart with such meaningful yet cheeky lyrics and sung so beautifully.

Everything I Do by Bryan Adams: A song I used in a few competitions to get me to win. What a voice and what an artist.

The Way You Make Me Feel by Michael Jackson: I have grown up listening to the king of pop. His every song is spectacular. He was a perfectionist who took pride in caring about everything in his music, including his videos, costumes and dancers. I love the way he paid attention to detail, including to his dancers’ hairstyles. Something I’m still working on.

Wada Jo Kiya by Harshi Madi and Ramji: I always wanted to make a party song and when I heard this, I was so excited that I couldn’t wait for it to release.

Perfect and Shape Of You by Ed Shereen: Songs that rocked the nation with simple beats, using nice meaningful day-to-day thoughts as lyrics, making it so melodious.

Muqabala by A R Rahman: I have my own released version of this. The music is incredible and mine is nowhere close to the original, but we have given it our own touch and the label released it.

Who Run The World by Beyoncé: She has always been an inspiration to me growing up, including her performance style, growth as an artist from strength to strength and a mind-boggling voice quality. When she sings anything, she owns it.

Someone Like You by Adele: Possibly because I went through a heartbreak around then, but what a singer with such amazing vocals. I love to belt out this and Rolling In The Deep while going for a drive.