My playlist – Julia Gartha

RISING music star Julia Gartha has delivered acclaimed singles like Stay Clear, which released recently. The Canada-based singer, songwriter and classically trained musician has also done a number of interesting collaborations, including with Oscar winner AR Rahman and massively popular India composer GV Prakash Kumar.







Eastern Eye raided her personal playlist to find 10 songs she loves.

A Case Of You by Joni Mitchell: This song (to me) is one of the most beautiful of all time. Her voice is like no other. I remember listening to this song for the first time on a road trip when I was 16 and being stunned that I had never heard it before then. Joni Mitchell’s song writing is the main reason I began writing songs.

Something Has To Change by The Japanese House: Right before lockdown, my producer Matt Browning suggested I listen to The Japanese House, and out of all the songs, this is my favourite. I really connected with the title, subject matter, and the production on it is out of this world.







Number One Fan by MUNA: This song came on in my car randomly at an In & Out Drive through back in January, and since then, I listen to this at least two-three times a day! If you are looking for a song to blast in the car, with the windows down, this is it!

World Spins Madly On by The Weepies: The Weepies make me feel so nostalgic, it’s crazy. I couldn’t choose between this song and Gotta Have You because both bring me back to my college days, when I’d walk through the Boston Commons to just clear my mind. I think The Weepies are still so underrated. All their songs are so hooky, and yet deeply profound and beautifully written.

On The Nights You Stay Home by Donovan Woods: Summer of 2017, I discovered Donovan Woods catalogue and I’m pretty sure that’s all I listened to that summer (apart from SZA’s album Ctrl). I put together my first solo show at Berklee that fall and made sure I opened up the show with a cover of this tune.







Pretty Please by Dua Lipa: Everything about this song is pure gold. The hook, production, concept and everything is the way a five-star pop song should be!

Still Feel It All by MARO: I have been a fan of MARO for a while now. I looked up to her when she was a fellow classmate at Berklee, and I just think that this is one of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard. Every time it comes on shuffle, it puts me in this zen mood. Her vocal tone is so unique – it just hits me like a ton of bricks, and I can’t wait for more music from her.

Gasoline by HAIM: This song, as well as their new album Women In Music Pt. III, better win a Grammy or else I will lose it! It sounds old school yet so fresh, and the harmonies, musicianship and production on this song makes me want to listen to it 1,000 times a day (which I pretty much do!).







Somebody Else by The 1975: This is a modern classic. Period! Matt Healy is on another level, and this song will forever be on all my playlists. It’s such a heartbreakingly relatable tune.

So Far Away by Carole King: Carole King is such a queen! What a legend. I was apart from my partner for seven months this year due to Covid, and this song got me through those tough times. Such a timeless classic.





