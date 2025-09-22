My Chemical Romance set for 2026 stadium takeover with 'The Black Parade' anniversary tour

Highlights:
- Band to mark 20 years of The Black Parade with a worldwide stadium tour
- 17 new dates announced across North America, the UK and Europe
- Third Wembley Stadium show added after first two sold out
- Tour features high-profile support acts including Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, Modest Mouse and The Mars Volta
My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade with an extensive global tour in 2026. The band has confirmed 17 new stadium shows across North America, the UK and Europe, following sell-out dates in Mexico and strong demand worldwide. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday 26 September at 12:00pm local time.
Europe and the UK
The European leg begins on 30 June in Liverpool and concludes on 18 July in Madrid. With both initial Wembley Stadium dates selling out, a third London show has now been added on 11 July. The run also includes stops in Glasgow and Florence.
North America
The North American leg starts on 9 August at Citi Field in New York and finishes with a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from 21 to 24 October. Each city will feature different support acts, with a line-up that includes Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World and The Mars Volta.
South America and Southeast Asia
Before arriving in Europe, the band will tour South America in January and February, with dates in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. A Southeast Asian run follows in April and May, with shows in South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Festivals
Alongside the main tour, My Chemical Romance will headline several major festivals including Welcome to Rockville in Florida, Sonic Temple in Ohio, Louder Than Life in Kentucky and Hammersonic in Jakarta.
A landmark anniversary
The Black Parade, released in 2006, became one of the defining rock albums of its era, cementing My Chemical Romance’s status as one of the most influential bands of the 2000s. The 2026 anniversary tour will see the album return to stadium stages around the world, underlining its lasting impact and the enduring loyalty of the band’s fanbase.