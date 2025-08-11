My Chemical Romance confirm first UK shows in four years with 2026 Wembley Stadium dates

Highlights:

My Chemical Romance will play two London shows at Wembley Stadium on 10 and 11 July 2026.

Concerts mark the 20th anniversary of their hit album The Black Parade.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 15 August.

Shows follow their sold-out North American stadium tour.

My Chemical Romance have confirmed they will return to the UK in 2026 for two huge shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, celebrating two decades of their landmark album The Black Parade.

After weeks of cryptic social media teasers, the band revealed they will perform on 10 and 11 July 2026. The announcement comes midway through their global Long Live The Black Parade tour, which has already packed stadiums across North America. Tickets for the London shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, 15 August.

The concerts will be the group’s first UK performances since 2022, when they played Milton Keynes and Warrington as part of their postponed reunion tour.

My Chemical Romance return to the UK for their first shows since 2022





What can fans expect from the Wembley shows?

The Long Live The Black Parade tour has been thrilling audiences with a full live performance of the band’s 2006 rock opera, followed by a set of greatest hits. Known for its theatrical staging and immersive narrative, the show takes inspiration from the fictional world of the Black Parade.

At recent North American dates, My Chemical Romance have been joined by high-profile guests including Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Idles, Pixies, and Devo. In New Jersey, the band surprised fans with a cover of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer, introduced by frontman Gerard Way as “the New Jersey state anthem.”





Why is The Black Parade so significant?

Released in October 2006, The Black Parade became one of the most influential albums of the emo-rock era. Featuring hits like Welcome to the Black Parade, Teenagers, and Famous Last Words, it reached multi-platinum status in both the UK and US.

The title track became the band’s first UK number one single, and the album’s elaborate concept, following “The Patient” through life, death, and the afterlife, earned widespread critical acclaim.

To mark its 20th anniversary, My Chemical Romance have crafted a setlist that revisits the album in full, offering fans a rare chance to experience the record live as it was originally envisioned.





How to get My Chemical Romance UK tickets

At the time of writing, no pre-sale has been announced for the Wembley Stadium dates. Tickets will be available via general sale from 10am on Friday, 15 August, through Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.

Fans are advised to act quickly since the demand is expected to be extremely high, given the limited number of UK dates and the popularity of their recent reunion tour.





The band’s journey so far

Formed in New Jersey in 2001, My Chemical Romance achieved global success over the next decade before announcing their split in 2013. They reunited in 2019, with a world tour originally planned for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, they returned to the stage with sold-out shows and released their first new single in eight years, The Foundations of Decay.

This year, the band’s hometown of Belleville honoured them with the key to the city, recognising their influence on music and culture. Mayor Michael Melham praised their achievements, telling fans: “Their sound has shaped generations… never before in Belleville’s history have we handed out a key to the city, and that changes right now.”

Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Ray Toro and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour





With the 2026 Wembley shows, My Chemical Romance are set to give UK fans an unmissable celebration of The Black Parade, a milestone that continues to resonate with listeners nearly two decades on.