Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Mutated Neanderthal genes doubled the risk of severe Covid in South Asians: study

Photo: iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW study has revealed that mutated genes inherited from Neanderthals doubled the risk of severe Covid in South Asians, The Telegraph reported. 

  • The report added that these genes, which protected people from smallpox,  could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid.
  • South Asians in the UK have been at greater risk of severe Covid, even when accounting for factors like deprivation, jobs and living conditions.
  • According to the research by Dr Hugo Zeberg, of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, the mutated genes lower the risk of HIV by about 27 per cent.

He also found that they would also prevent other diseases that enter cells in the same way, such as smallpox, The Telegraph report added.

Genetic Analysis
Genetic Analysis

Around half of South Asians carry the mutations, compared to one-fifth of Europeans. According to Dr Zeberg, the variants must have been beneficial at one time in order for them to be passed on.

This major genetic risk factor for Covid-19 is so common that I started wondering whether it might actually be good for something, such as providing protection against another infectious disease”, Dr Zeberg was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

We don’t know at the moment why it was likely advantageous 10,000 years ago. There are many genes involved in the immune system in this region of the genome, so there are many plausible candidate genes. If I were to guess, smallpox would be a good candidate. It also enters cells using chemokine receptors. But at this point, this is just speculation.”

Some people become seriously ill when infected with coronavirus while others have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

The study pointed out that genes also contribute to the chances of ending up with a severe Covid infection along with risk factors such as advanced age and other illnesses like diabetes.

People with the Neanderthal mutation on chromosome three have fewer CCR5 receptors which HIV uses to enter human cells, the same entry method as smallpox.

Dr Zeberg added: “A genetic variant can be both good and bad news: Bad news if a person contracts Covid-19, good news because it offers protection against getting infected with HIV.

Now we know that this risk variant for Covid-19 provides protection against HIV. But it was probably protection against yet another disease that increased its frequency after the last ice age.”

The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
INDIA
India to ‘resume’ regular international flights from March 15
News
Midlands hit by earthquake
News
Johnson scraps Covid restrictions in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
News
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel Baloch
INDIA
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
HEADLINE STORY
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
INDIA
Amid row over hijab, India’s home minister says he prefers school uniforms
News
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
UK court sets aside divorce over ‘forged signature’
India set to tax cryptocurrency income in the same way…
Shah Rukh Khan to begin filming Rajkumar Hirani’s next from…
LIC IPO: Investors fret over govt control of insurer
Bhups, Sunny Singh Gill are doing the community proud, says…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE