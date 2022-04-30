Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Muslim families struggle to afford food during Ramadan, charities say

FILE PHOTO: Friday prayers are observed at the Baitul Futuh Mosque on May 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CHARITIES in the UK have said that many Muslim families struggled to afford food to break their fasts during Ramadan, according to a report. 

The charity Trussell Trust, which runs more than half of UK food banks, handed out 2.1 million food parcels in 2021-22 – of which more than 830,000 went to children, reported the BBC.

This Ramadan is the first in two years in which Muslims have been able to break their fasts with others. During Ramadan, Muslims eat twice a day – once before the sun rises, and once when the sun sets.

In the evening, they are encouraged to eat iftar dinners with extended family, friends and members of their community.

According to the report, many families have been struggling to feed their immediate families – making hosting larger iftar dinners particularly difficult.

“If it wasn’t for food banks, I would not have any food to open my fast, apart from water, some days. Using the food bank helps us save at least £100 a week, which we can put towards other essential items,” Arshi Begum, who lives in East Ham, in east London, with her husband and six-month-old son, told the BBC.

She regularly uses her local food bank to get staples as well as milk and nappies for their baby. Arshi and her husband had to move out of their own home and are currently living in shared accommodation.

“Last Ramadan, we were living in our own home and we had three courses for [our iftar dinner]. That is just a dream now,” she was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Several local charities have revealed that their services have seen a rise in demand in Muslim users this Ramadan.

The National Zakat Foundation, which distributes zakat – a charitable donation Muslims must make each year – to Muslims in need across the UK, said it had received 1,746 applications for assistance this Ramadan, compared with 1,053 this time last year.

The charity Islamic Relief has reported a similar demand for its services, with essentials such as meat, rice and flour being provided to Muslim families.

Rifhat Malik, from Leeds-based charity, Give a Gift, said this year’s holy month is the busiest she has seen.

“We are running four emergency food hubs parallel to each other and we have been delivering over 200 Ramadan food packs weekly,” she told the BBC.

Berlin Mirre and her five children, aged between two and 14, are among those to benefit from Give a Gift’s support.

Mirre said she has struggled to make ends meet as everyday prices have continued to rise.

A government spokesperson told the BBC: “While we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.”

Labour’s Anneliese Dodds, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, has said that it is a tragedy that many Muslim families are struggling this Ramadan to put enough food on the table for their iftar.

“Labour is calling for an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis, with a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to cut up to £600 off bills for families,” she was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Election watchdog “concerned” as government passes new law
News
Tory lawmaker suspended for watching porn in parliament
HEADLINE STORY
Will the ECB preside over a ‘hand-wringing-wrist-slapping racism debacle’?
News
Minister Trevelyan to male colleagues: Keep your hands in your pockets
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘Trade Deal by Diwali’
News
Johnson faces major test in local elections on May 5
News
UK asylum reform bill set to become law
INDIA
India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn aiming to fly high with Runway 34
News
Young solicitor dies from rare blood clot after AstraZeneca jab
INDIA
India reels under heatwave as mercury touches 44 degrees in Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
Afridi proud to be part of Pakistan’s English county contingent
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Election watchdog “concerned” as government passes new law
Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal wants to become first Sikh world champion in…
Muslim families struggle to afford food during Ramadan, charities say
Munjal Birmingham innovation centre opens in Punjab
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on second death anniversary
Indira valued Rahul’s “grit and determination”, new book reveals