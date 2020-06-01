Music composer Wajid Khan passes away

After Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Bollywood has lost one more gem. Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. It is said that he was COVID-19 positive and was being treated at Surana Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai.

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

The music composers started their Bollywood career in 1998 with the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They are mainly known for composing songs for Salman Khan’s movies like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tere Naam, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Partner, Hello, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Veer, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Jai Ho, and Dabangg 3.

Recently, the duo had also composed the song, Bhai Bhai for Salman Khan which the actor released on Eid this year.

We pray that his soul rests in peace.