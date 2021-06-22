Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096

INDIA

Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during an attack by terrorists on November 27, 2008 (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

A FEDERAL US court is all set to hold on Thursday (24) an in-person extradition hearing of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

A team of officials from India is believed to have arrived in the US for the court proceedings.

Rana, 59, is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, the prime accused in the terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

He was arrested in Los Angeles on June 10, 2020, on an extradition request by India which declared him a fugitive.

Headley, 60, was made an approver in the case and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

Rana has opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has already been convicted by a US court in Chicago.

As the Indian government requested formal extradition of Rana, the US has initiated the proceeding, saying he meets all the criteria.

In his previous court submission on February 4, Rana’s attorney had argued that his extradition is barred under the United States-India extradition treaty because he had previously been acquitted of the offences for which his extradition is sought.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Israel envoy talks water conservation with Parmarth Niketan president
News
India vaccinates record 8 million in a single day as new guidelines come into effect
News
Modi government backtracks on payments to families of Covid victims
News
‘Cooped up’ Indians throng malls and markets weeks after Covid surge
INDIA
Emirates to fly from India again after ban over virus
INDIA
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
INDIA
Boatman in India praised for rescuing baby girl floating in a box on…
INDIA
Uttarakhand orders probe into ‘fake Covid tests’ at April Kumbh Mela
News
Indian NGOs among charities to receive aid from billionaire Mackenzie Scott
INDIA
Covid-19: Youth in the ‘high thousands’ purchase life insurance in India
News
Exclusive: We hope Mayawati gives us tickets for 2022 UP polls, else we’ll…
INDIA
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
World Test Championship final: Southee’s strikes open up result possibility
Khan postpones his visit to Britain
Indian factory workers in Sri Lanka tested Covid positive
Monks test positive for Covid-19 in India’s Buddhist monasteries
ICC should find a way to decide winner of World…
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of…