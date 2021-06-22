Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during an attack by terrorists on November 27, 2008 (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

A FEDERAL US court is all set to hold on Thursday (24) an in-person extradition hearing of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

A team of officials from India is believed to have arrived in the US for the court proceedings.

Rana, 59, is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, the prime accused in the terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

He was arrested in Los Angeles on June 10, 2020, on an extradition request by India which declared him a fugitive.

Headley, 60, was made an approver in the case and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

Rana has opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has already been convicted by a US court in Chicago.

As the Indian government requested formal extradition of Rana, the US has initiated the proceeding, saying he meets all the criteria.

In his previous court submission on February 4, Rana’s attorney had argued that his extradition is barred under the United States-India extradition treaty because he had previously been acquitted of the offences for which his extradition is sought.