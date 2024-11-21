Muhammad Yunus aims for stronger US ties after Trump presidency

“Foreign policies don’t usually change because of a change in the president,” Yunus told The Hindu newspaper, referring to Trump’s victory in US presidential election.

By: Eastern Eye

BANGLADESH’S interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed optimism about strengthening relations with the US, the largest buyer of Bangladeshi clothes, despite President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of violence against minorities in the country.

“It’s a very good relationship that we have built over years. Our hope is that it will be strengthened.”

Trump in a X post at the end of October said: “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos”.

Yunus was named head of the caretaker government that took charge of Bangladesh after prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August amid violent protests seeking her ouster.

Protests in Bangladesh, which began in July as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since Bangladeshi independence in 1971, killing about 1,500 people, according to the interim government’s estimate.

Nobel Peace prize winner Yunus said reports of atrocities against minority groups was propaganda.

Calling India and Bangladesh twins who are “born to be together”, Yunus said he wants to meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

“Our dream is imagining a relationship like the EU (with freedom of movement and trade). That’s the direction we want to go.” Yunus said Hasina has continued her political activities from India and his caretaker government was taking legal steps to demand her extradition.