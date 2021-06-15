Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 15, 2021
News

Muhammad remains top baby boy names in UK; Lily tops for girls

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

MUHAMMAD remains the most popular baby boy name in Britain for the fifth year running while Lily has taken the top spot for girls, a parenting website revealed.

As per the top British baby names of 2021 so far revealed by Baby Centre, Muhammad remained in the top position on the baby boys’ list while Noah clung to the runner-up spot and Oliver took third place for another year. In baby girl names, Lily has been creeping up the chart for years and has clinched the top spot this year proving the popularity of the name chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their second child.  

The royal trend is present throughout the list, with Elizabeth entering the top 100 for the first time in recent years, while Archie is up by two places at number 12.

Sarah Redshaw, the managing editor for Baby Centre, said: “Lily swept in to take the crown and Elizabeth, the name that inspired Meghan and Harry’s choice, is a new entry.”

“Perhaps the spotlight on the names will mean they stay popular for a few more years now, as has happened with Archie.”

Other Asian names to make an appearance in the list of the top names are Yusuf, Ayaan, Ali and Omar for boys while Aisha, Fatima, Maryam, Maya and Nur emerged as popular names for baby girls. 

 

 

Eastern Eye

