Muhammad and Olivia top baby name charts in England and Wales

By: EasternEye

MUHAMMAD became the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales in 2023, overtaking Noah, which dropped to second place. Oliver was the third most popular boys’ name. Muhammad has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2016.

For girls, Olivia remained the most popular name for the eighth consecutive year. Amelia and Isla retained their spots as the second and third most popular names, respectively.

Olivia was the top girls’ name in five of the nine regions in England and in Wales. Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four English regions but ranked 63rd in Wales, where Noah was the most chosen boys’ name.

New entries to the top 100 names included Hazel, Lilah, Autumn, Nevaeh, and Raya for girls, while Jax, Enzo, and Bodhi joined the list for boys. Seasonal names like Autumn and Summer grew in popularity, with December seeing increased use of Holly, Robyn, and Joseph.

In Wales, names of Welsh origin were popular, with boys’ names like Osian, Harri, Macsen, Jac, and Tomos, and girls’ names such as Mali, Alys, Cadi, Mabli, and Ffion making the lists.

The ONS also noted a rise in names inspired by popular culture, such as Billie, Lana, Miley, and Rihanna for girls, and Kendrick and Elton for boys.

Data reflects naming trends across England and Wales, showing cultural and seasonal influences on parents’ choices.