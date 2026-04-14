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MS Dhoni’s uncertain return is turning every CSK match into a guessing game

The uncertainty stems largely from ongoing fitness concerns

MS Dhoni’s uncertain return is turning every CSK match into a guessing game

Dhoni’s significance extends beyond statistics or match contributions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Dhoni’s absence from recent Indian Premier League matches has triggered widespread speculation
  • Fitness concerns continue to cloud his role at Chennai Super Kings
  • Debate grows over whether this signals the final phase of his playing career

The absence that speaks louder than presence

There are few players in world cricket whose absence can overshadow an entire matchday. MS Dhoni remains one of them.

As Chennai Super Kings take the field without their talisman, attention has shifted away from results and towards a single, recurring question: when will Dhoni return? Each team announcement without his name has only intensified the conversation.

Fitness cloud and unanswered questions

The uncertainty stems largely from ongoing fitness concerns. Dhoni has been managing a calf issue, and while there have been glimpses of him training, there is still no clear timeline for a full return.

That lack of clarity has left fans and experts are speculating daily, turning routine updates into headline news.

Debate grows over whether this signals the final phase of his playing careerGetty Images

Comeback hopes rise and fall quickly

Recent visuals of Dhoni batting in the nets briefly reignited expectations of an imminent comeback. But those hopes have repeatedly been tempered when he does not feature in the playing XI.

This cycle of anticipation followed by disappointment has become a defining narrative of the current IPL 2026 season.

A changing role at CSK

Beyond fitness, there is growing discussion about how Dhoni fits into the team at this stage. Some former players have suggested a reduced role, including the possibility of using him as an impact player rather than a full-time presence.

Such conversations inevitably lead to a larger question about longevity and whether the league is witnessing the closing chapter of his storied career.

More than just a player

For supporters, Dhoni’s significance extends beyond statistics or match contributions. His connection with the fanbase means that even in absence, he remains central to the narrative.

Chennai Super Kings take the field without their talismanGetty Images

In many ways, the current moment reflects his enduring pull. Matches are being played, results are being decided, yet the spotlight remains fixed on a player who is not even on the field.

That, perhaps, explains why MS Dhoni continues to trend. Not because of what he has done recently, but because of what his presence still means.

chennai super kingsipl 2026ms dhoni

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