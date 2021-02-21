Morningstar owner donates £500,000 to help Covid-19 victims in India

A charity, founded by Morningstar Pharmaceuticals’ owner Dr Nik Kotecha and his wife Moni, has donated half a million pounds to help hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in India.







Randal Charitable Foundation’s donation to the British Asian Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Appeal helped saved over 137,000 lives with emergency kits between June and November 2020.

Facilitated by local non-governmental organisations – Goonj and Jan Sahas – the charity provided more than 27,500 families devastated by the impact of the pandemic across 15 Indian states with ration kits that included essentials like pulses, rice/flour, oil and vegetables.

“This is a good news story in the midst of this devastating virus with its unprecedented long-term effects on individuals, families and economies, said Richard Hawkes, chief executive of the British Asian Trust.







“The generosity of the Randal Charitable Foundation and dedication of its Founding Trustees Dr Nik and Moni Kotecha, together with the skills of our partners on the ground, shows what can be achieved at pace and through collaboration. This is a fantastic example of focused action by members of the British Asian community to support those most immediately in need. We are hugely grateful for the impact it has enabled.”

Kotecha said: “We wanted to address the challenges in India as the early stages of the pandemic unfolded, with millions suddenly without jobs, security or any source of income.

“It is fantastic to have worked with our trusted partner the British Asian Trust and through amazing organisations on the ground, whose knowledge and experience ensures maximum impact in a crisis situation. We are delighted to have supported so many people.”











