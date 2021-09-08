Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 08, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875
INDIA

More women can join India’s armed forces: India govt to top court

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE Narendra Modi government on Wednesday (8) told India’s Supreme Court that the armed forces have decided to induct women into the National Defence Academy (NDA) where cadets of the three services (army, navy and air force) train together.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the government, told a bench of the court headed by Justice SK Kaul that a decision on the matter has been taken at the highest level of the armed forces and the government that females will hereafter be inducted for permanent commission through the NDA.
The ASG also sought the court’s permission to place the details on record through affidavit and sought status quo in this year’s examinations since the transition requires procedural and infrastructural changes.

The top court said it has been periodically asking the authorities to do it themselves.

“The idea is when nothing happens, the court steps in. Let me assure you it’s not a happy situation to step in and we would like the armed services to do it themselves. They are very respected forces of the country but on gender equality they have to do more and sometimes the resistance does not come out well,” the bench, which also comprised Justice M M Sundresh, said.

“I am happy that the heads of armed forces have taken a positive decision. Put on record, we will take up the matter. We are happy with the stand. Let us hear the matter next week. Reforms cannot happen in a day. We are also conscious of that,” it said.

The ASG told the bench that the thought was already there in their minds but it was in the early stage.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Kush Kalra raising the issue of exclusion of eligible and willing women candidates from joining the prestigious NDA on the ground of gender which allegedly is a violation of fundamental right of equality.

