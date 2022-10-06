More troubles for Adipurush as legal notice issued against the film for ‘Islamisation of Ramayana’

The notice read, ‘Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanumanji has been shown to do?’

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas, Adipurush is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. It is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the 10-headed demon Lankesh.

The big-ticket film is four months away from its theatrical release, but it has already got neck-deep in controversy for a number of reasons, including the depiction of Ravana and Hanuman along with its poor CGI.

Now, Adipurush has landed in deep soup as a legal notice has been issued against director Om Raut by the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha on Thursday. The filmmaker has been asked to delete some controversial scenes from the film within seven days. If he fails to do so, he has to face legal action.

National President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Pt. Suresh Mishra has sent the notice to the director through Advocate Kamlesh Sharma.

The notice read, “The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes and they are being seen speaking in an indecent manner. In fact, a very low-level language has been used in the film which is provoking and hurting religious sentiments. There are dialogues and depictions spreading religious and caste hatred in the film. Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal.”

It further read, “Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanumanji has been shown to do?”

The notice also mentioned that the film is a complete “Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman.”

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles, Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023.