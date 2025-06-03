Skip to content
Business

Bangladesh begins mango exports to China amid shifting diplomatic ties

Prabhas Drops First Look of ‘The Raja Saab’ With Teaser, Release Date Reveal
Entertainment

Prabhas makes horror comedy debut in 'The Raja Saab' with teaser releasing in June

Tragedy in Pakistan: Influencer Sana Yousaf Killed in Suspected Honour Attack
Asia

Pakistani teen influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in suspected honour killing

How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power
How Fashion in Korea Balances Softness With Power

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, eastern England on April 17, 2025.

Getty Images

UK steelmakers warn of impact from Trump’s 50 per cent tariff

UK STEELMAKERS have said that US president Donald Trump’s decision to double import taxes on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent is “yet another body blow” to the industry.

Trade group UK Steel warned that the new tariff, which comes into effect on Wednesday, could lead to some orders being delayed or cancelled, BBC reported.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Airbus EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft Benoit de Saint-Exupery shake hands after signing a MoU at the annual International Air Transport Association (IATA) meeting in New Delhi on June 1, 2025

Reuters

IndiGo signs deal for 30 more Airbus A350 planes

INDIAN AIRLINE IndiGo said on Sunday it had signed an order for 30 more Airbus A350-900s, increasing its total order for the widebody aircraft from the European aircraft manufacturer to 60.

"We are placing a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s," said Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, which was founded in 2006 and is behind the largest contract by volume in the history of civil aviation — 500 Airbus single-aisle aircraft by 2023.

Their innovations continue to shape the future of gaming across various platforms and devices

iStock

Surprising tech giants behind today’s most popular gaming hardware

Gaming has evolved into one of the most lucrative sectors in entertainment. While some companies are synonymous with gaming, others have made significant yet unexpected contributions to the industry. From smartphone manufacturers to PC hardware veterans, here are some tech giants whose roles in gaming might surprise you.

1. Apple – Arcade ambitions beyond the iPhone

Though primarily known for its consumer electronics, Apple has a notable presence in gaming through its Apple Arcade subscription service. Offering over 200 ad-free games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Apple Arcade provides a curated gaming experience without in-app purchases. While Apple doesn't produce traditional gaming consoles, its devices serve as platforms for a vast array of mobile games.

From October this year, British Airways will reintroduce first-class seats on one of its Mumbai-London Heathrow flights after a gap of nearly five years.

Getty Imges

British Airways plans more flights and cargo growth in India

BRITISH AIRWAYS, which has been operating flights to India for over 100 years, plans to expand its routes and flight frequencies and explore more cargo opportunities under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), said Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of the airline.

Currently, British Airways operates 56 flights a week from five Indian cities, with three-weekly flights from Mumbai and double daily services from Delhi. It also has daily flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The Switch 2 release date marks a significant leap forward in hardware for Nintendo

iStock

Switch 2 release date nears as Amazon restocks console without bundle

Gamers in the UK hoping to get their hands on Nintendo’s latest console may still have a chance, as Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its official release. The Switch 2 release date is set for 5 June 2025, and after months of high demand and limited availability, the standalone console is once again available to order — but not without some caveats.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 first opened in April and sold out within minutes. Such was the demand that Nintendo initially imposed strict conditions to access its store, including a requirement based on playtime on an existing Switch console. These eligibility rules were part of the company’s attempt to manage stock levels and avoid scalping.

