However, with just days to go until the Switch 2 release date, availability appears to be improving slightly. Earlier in May, mobile network EE offered a limited restock, and now Amazon has joined the list of retailers offering the console again. The restock has come as a surprise to many, given how constrained supplies have been.

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch 2 as a standalone console priced at £395.99. However, the bundle with Mario Kart World, originally priced at £429.99, has already sold out. The game alone costs £74.99 for a physical Game Card and £66.99 digitally via the Nintendo eShop, so the bundle had represented a modest saving for early adopters.

Gamers looking to buy the console through Amazon will need to act quickly, as stocks are expected to run out again soon. Prime members can take advantage of free next-day delivery, ensuring they can start playing on launch day. Those who miss out on Amazon’s restock can still try their luck with other retailers — the Nintendo MyNintendo Store continues to offer the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, but only to subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online.

To preorder from the MyNintendo Store, customers must hold an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which starts from £3.49 per month. This service is also required to play most multiplayer titles online. According to Nintendo, four of the five original conditions for preordering have now been removed, leaving only the subscription requirement in place.

Aside from Mario Kart World, several other titles are available at launch. These include Donkey Kong Bananza, which is priced slightly lower at £66.99. Both physical cartridges and digital downloads will be supported, continuing the hybrid model used by the original Switch.

The Switch 2 release date marks a significant leap forward in hardware for Nintendo. The console features a larger screen with twice the pixel count of the original, delivering sharper visuals and smoother gameplay. Its detachable Joy-Con controllers have been redesigned and now attach magnetically. Each Joy-Con 2 can also function like a computer mouse when placed on a surface.

The built-in kickstand is now fully adjustable for improved tabletop gaming, and the device includes a second USB-C port that supports charging and accessories, such as the new Switch 2 Camera. This camera enables new social features, including GameChat — a Discord-style voice chat function for up to 12 players, even if they are playing different games. Players can also watch each other’s gameplay in real time and, with the camera attached, see one another during sessions.

Another major addition is GameShare, which allows multiplayer sessions to be hosted using just one copy of the game — ideal for groups wanting to avoid buying multiple licences. This feature aims to enhance Nintendo’s push for social gaming and ease the cost for consumers.

Internally, the Switch 2 boasts significantly enhanced gaming performance, along with 256GB of built-in storage — eight times more than the original model. The new dock supports 4K resolution and a frame rate of up to 120fps when connected to a compatible television, bringing it closer to performance levels seen in rival consoles.

At launch, over 50 games are expected to be available for the Switch 2, including a mix of first-party titles and major third-party releases. Among them are Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, Street Fighter 6, and Hogwarts Legacy.

While the console is backwards compatible with a selection of games from the original Switch, Nintendo has not confirmed whether this feature will be available for all legacy titles.

With the Switch 2 release date just around the corner, interest is at an all-time high. Anyone still hoping to secure the console for launch day is advised to act quickly, as available units are once again in limited supply.