Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Monica Bellucci’s praise for 'Coolie' song inspired by her name leaves Pooja Hegde thrilled

The actress reveals fans helped the Italian star discover the track while shooting conditions made it one of her toughest performances.

Monica Bellucci Coolie song praise

Pooja Hegde says Monica Bellucci’s praise for Coolie song is the biggest compliment of her career

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Pooja Hegde learns Monica Bellucci “loved” her dance number Monica from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.
  • The song, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has crossed 21 million views across languages.
  • Hegde calls it one of the toughest shoots of her career, filmed under extreme heat.
  • Coolie releases on 14 August in multiple languages, featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan.

Pooja Hegde has received what she calls the “biggest compliment” of her career after Italian screen legend Monica Bellucci praised her performance in the Tamil film Coolie’s high-energy dance number Monica. The track, which has been trending since its release, makes a lyrical reference to Bellucci and has now caught the attention of the actress herself.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, host Anupama Chopra told Hegde that Monica had been played for Bellucci at the Cannes Film Festival through her friend Mélita Toscan, and that the star “loved it.” The news left Hegde beaming.

Monica Bellucci Coolie song praise Pooja Hegde says Monica Bellucci loving Coolie song written about her is the biggest compliment she’s receivedGetty Images


How Monica Bellucci reacted to Coolie’s song Monica

Reacting to the revelation, Pooja Hegde said, “Oh, really? Wow. That’s the biggest compliment ever. I’ve always admired Monica Bellucci. She’s unique in her style, voice, and presence; she never had to overdo anything. I’m so glad she liked it.”

Hegde credited fans for helping the song reach Bellucci, noting that Tamil movie lovers had been actively tagging the actress on Instagram, urging her to watch the track. “A lot of people were commenting on her posts asking her to see the Coolie song,” she added.


Why the song Monica stands out in Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features a special dance sequence with Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir set in a busy port location, complete with cargo ships and dozens of background dancers. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and vocals by Sublahshini and Asal Kolaar, the song quickly shot up YouTube charts, surpassing 21 million combined views within 24 hours.

The Tamil version leads with over 15 million views, while the Telugu and Hindi versions have also drawn significant attention. Hegde’s glamorous screen presence and the song’s infectious rhythm have made it one of the most talked-about musical moments of the year in Tamil cinema.

- YouTube youtu.be


Pooja Hegde on filming one of her most challenging songs

While the end result looks effortless, Hegde revealed that shooting Monica was physically demanding. “It was one of the toughest songs of my career,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were battling extreme heat, humidity, dust, sunburn, and blisters, all while keeping the energy high and making it look glamorous. It was my first big dance shoot after a ligament tear, so I gave it everything.”

She also thanked the dance team for supporting her during the exhausting shoot, which coincided with Mahashivratri while she was fasting. “Special shout out to the dancers who stood by me and gave me energy through it all,” she said.


Coolie : cast, release date, and what to expect

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is set to hit theatres on 14 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead, with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. A major highlight is Aamir Khan’s first-ever role in a Tamil film, playing a character named Dahaa.

Although fans speculated that Coolie might be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s interconnected cinematic universe, the director has confirmed it is a standalone story. Cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj.

- YouTube youtu.be


With Bellucci’s seal of approval, star power, and a release timed for the Independence Day weekend, Coolie is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest box office events.

monica belluccicoolierajinikanthpooja hegde

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Ambika Mod One Day success

Ambika Mod opens up about facing typecasting even after her One Day breakout role

Getty Images

Ambika Mod says Hollywood still typecasts her in ‘brown’ roles despite 'One Day' fame

Highlights:

  • Ambika Mod says she’s still asked to audition for stereotypical “brown” roles despite One Day success.
  • The British Indian actor compared her experience to her white co-star Leo Woodall’s diverse opportunities.
  • She has also addressed racism and misogyny in audience reactions to her work.
  • Mod’s recent projects include Black Bag and The Stolen Girl.

Ambika Mod, who rose to global attention with Netflix’s hit adaptation of One Day, says she continues to face the same narrow casting offers that she did early in her career. The British Indian actor revealed she is often approached for “brown” roles such as doctors, dentists, or rookie police officers, despite having proven her range in a widely praised lead performance.

It’s just the industry and the way our society works,” Mod explained. “You either get asked to audition for brown roles, which are usually the doctor, the dentist, the policewoman.” She contrasted this with the career trajectory of her One Day co-star Leo Woodall, who has gone on to lead major projects including Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Apple TV+ thriller Prime Target.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston Matthew Perry tribute

Jennifer Aniston opens up about the emotional toll of Perry’s struggles

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' cast ‘mourned’ Matthew Perry long before his death

Highlights:

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the Friends cast felt they had been “mourning” Matthew Perry years before his 2023 death.
  • Perry, best known as Chandler Bing, died aged 54 from the “acute effects of ketamine.”
  • Aniston says she is “glad he’s out of pain” after his long struggle with addiction.
  • Five people have been charged in connection with the actor’s death.

Jennifer Aniston has shared a deeply personal reflection on her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, saying the cast had been “mourning” him long before his sudden death in October 2023.

Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing for ten seasons, died at 54 from the “acute effects of ketamine.” His passing came after decades of battling addiction, a fight he documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Balvinder Sopal

EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal joins Strictly Come Dancing 2025 as fifth confirmed contestant

Getty Images

Balvinder Sopal to compete on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 while continuing EastEnders role

Highlights:

  • Balvinder Sopal, best known as Suki Panesar-Unwin on EastEnders, joins the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
  • Announcement made live from Albert Square on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
  • The actress has previous Latin and ballroom dance experience as a hobby.
  • Joins Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey in the confirmed line-up.

Balvinder Sopal, who has played Suki Panesar-Unwin on EastEnders since 2019, has been revealed as the fifth celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. The BBC’s hit entertainment show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September, pairing well-known faces with professional dancers in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

The news was confirmed live from the EastEnders set on Tuesday, 12 August, during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Speaking about her new challenge, the 46-year-old actress said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander says success of Rajinikanth’s Coolie could pave way for sequel

Instagram/sunpictures/Getty Images

Anirudh Ravichander says ‘Coolie 2’ could happen if Rajinikanth starrer is a hit

Highlights

  • Composer Anirudh Ravichander says he hopes Coolie’s success will pave the way for Coolie 2.
  • Nagarjuna reveals Rajinikanth helped him with Tamil dialogues and praises his charisma on set.
  • Shruti Haasan teases that her character brings more than just the “feminine quotient” to the story.
  • Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film boasts an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Soubin Shahir.

Anirudh Ravichander believes the action-packed Rajinikanth starrer Coolie could set the stage for a sequel, but only if the film is a roaring success. Speaking at Spotify’s special Hindi album launch event for the movie in Mumbai, the celebrated composer said, “I hope there’s a Coolie 2. The past one and a half years we’ve spent on this film have been magical, with such positive vibes from everyone, including the legends on set. If the film does great, I’d love for us to reunite for Coolie 2.”

Anirudh admitted that finishing the final mix just the night before had left him emotional. “Lokesh and I posted a picture, and we both felt the weight of this journey. As a fan, I can’t wait to watch the first day, first show.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz vow renewal

Brooklyn Beckham renews vows with Nicola Peltz as Beckham family left out of guest list

Instagram/nicolaannepeltzbeckham/brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew vows in intimate Los Angeles ceremony amid Beckham family rift

Highlights:

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows on 2 August, three years after their Palm Beach wedding.
  • The ceremony was attended by Nicola’s family, but no members of the Beckham family were present.
  • Brooklyn described married life as “a never-ending play date” and said he could renew his vows “every single day.”
  • The absence of David and Victoria Beckham fuels speculation over the ongoing family tensions.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have tied the knot all over again, holding a private vow renewal in Los Angeles on 2 August, three years after their lavish Florida wedding. The couple shared the first official photographs on Instagram this week, showing a romantic ceremony surrounded exclusively by Nicola’s friends and family. Notably absent were Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings, a detail that has reignited discussion around the long-rumoured family rift.

The Bates Motel actress and the eldest Beckham son first married in April 2022 at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach estate in a reported £2.3 million (₹24 crore) celebration. Speaking to People, Brooklyn said the vow renewal was about “a really beautiful experience, a cute memory” and described his marriage as “like a never-ending play date.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us