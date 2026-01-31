Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Monank Patel to lead USA in T20 World Cup

10 players retained from previous World Cup squad that reached Super Eight stage

Monank Patel

FILE PHOTO: Monank Patel

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 31, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE USA have named their squad for the T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting next Saturday (7). The team will be led by Monank Patel.

Ten of the 15 players who played in the last edition have been retained in the squad. USA will face co-hosts and defending champions India in the tournament opener in Mumbai.

The International Cricket Council suspended USA Cricket on September 23 last year. The suspension was imposed for serious breaches of the ICC Membership Criteria.

The squad was picked under a new selection process. This was developed in partnership with the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The process aims to ensure transparency and a merit-based approach for identifying and selecting the best eligible players to represent the US.

"All members of the selection panel submitted Conflict of Interest forms to the USOPC ahead of the meeting. The selection meeting was observed by a USOPC appointed Compliance Officer to ensure adherence to the Cricket Selection Procedures," a release said.

USA beat Pakistan, a full-member country, in the last T20 World Cup. They even made it to the Super Eight stage.

The USA have trained for several weeks in Sri Lanka. The focus was on skill development, game awareness and team bonding, reports said.

They are placed in Group A alongside India and Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands.

"We hit every target and that's a testament to the players' dedication and hard work. The World Cup squad is strong, balanced and ready to dominate in every department," said head coach Pubudu Dassanayake.

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

monank patelusa crickett20 world cupt20 world cup usa team

Related News

Nat Sciver-Brunt
Cricket

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hits historic WPL century

Sri Lanka
Cricket

Sri Lanka defeat England in ODI series opener

Adar Poonawalla
Cricket

Adar Poonawalla to bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Steve Waugh
Cricket

Waugh, Maxwell back European T20 Premier League

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us