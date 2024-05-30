  • Thursday, May 30, 2024
pladis appoints Molle-McConnell as vice president

With this appointment, nine out of 13 leadership positions in pladis UK & Ireland division are now held by women

Taryn-Lisa Molle-McConnell, vice president (R&D), pladis. (Press release photo)

By: Shajil Kumar

GLOBAL snacking company pladis has appointed Taryn-Lisa Molle-McConnell as vice president of R&D, UK & Ireland.

Molle-McConnell will be responsible for the company’s innovation in sweet and savoury biscuits and cakes.

She had previously worked with South African biscuit maker AVI, McCormick, Mondelēz, and most recently, PepsiCo, where she was the global senior director for flavour & seasoning.

Molle-McConnell holds a degree in food technology and over a decade of experience in the sugar and sweetener sector.

This appointment marks the completion of the company’s leadership team under David Murray, who joined pladis as UK & Ireland MD in 2019.

“Taryn brings a wealth of experience as an R&D leader, with over 20 years of strategic research and development roles in various FMCG companies,” Murray said.

The recent appointments include CFO Shruti Chauhan, procurement director Jennifer Parise, impulse sales director Florence Brain, strategy and insights director Anne Collard, and CMO Asli Özen Turhan.

They joined Nina Sparks, VP of supply chain; Claire Wright, commercialisation director, and Sinead McFarlane, strategy & transformation director.

Craig Spickett, vice president HR, Graham Taylor, commercial planning director, and Trevor Callander, VP grocery, complete the line-up.

