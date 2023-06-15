Mohit Malhotra: ‘I have got a lot of love and blessings from audiences’

Mohit Malhotra

By: Asjad Nazir

He may have started his TV journey as a young man on MTV Splitsvilla 2 in 2009, but Mohit Malhotra has forged an impressive career as an actor.

After making a winning debut in 2010 serial Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, he has shown off his impressive range in popular dramas like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Jamai Raja, and Daayan. He recently joined the hit serial Bhagya Lakshmi, which is available on ZEE TV and streaming site ZEE5.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to discuss his interesting acting journey, Bhagya Lakshmi, the secret to surviving a demanding schedule, inspirations, dream roles and interesting facts not many people know about him.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I think my acting journey has been incredible. I was lucky enough to have got good breaks on TV early in my career. It all began with a reality show and then I bagged a big show on Star Plus, following which a lot of shows worked out.

I’ve got a lot of love and blessings from audiences and am very happy with how my career has shaped. I’m happy to be part of Bhagya Laxmi, which will be another landmark in my career. I think my acting journey has been incredibly good so far.

When are you happiest as an artist?

When I’m in front of the camera, I’m more alive and in the moment. I was meant to do this, and it’s what I’m doing. This is my first love and always will be. I enjoy being on set. Moments between action and cut are the best thing that could have ever happened to me.

How is the experience of working on your new show Bhagya Lakshmi?

I really like this show. I’m getting a lot of love and affection from the audience. It’s amazing working with the cast and crew of Bhagya Lakshmi. It’s beautiful and always good to work in the environment that I’ve always been used to.

What separates Vikrant in the show from other characters you have done so far?

Every role is different in its own way. Here, Vikrant is a business tycoon. He’s ambitious and a go-getter, who has achieved a lot in life. I think it’s come to a point where he wants to get settled and his family also wants the same for him. The journey starts from him looking for a good match or a good partner, and how things move forward from there.

What has been your favourite moment from the show?

I only started shooting recently and so far, it’s been really fun. I love the entry that was shown on television. I think it was one of the nicest entries I could get, and I love how it was pretty action-packed too. I mean the way he comes in a car and does a 180-degree turn to save an old woman. (Smiles) It was more like a film entry.

Why do you think the audiences are showering so much love and appreciation on Bhagya Lakshmi?

I think shows usually get popular when the storyline connects with the audience. Also, Bhagya Laksmi is a fast-paced show, which is another good thing. Before entering the show, I watched it myself and found it engaging. There aren’t many moments that get dragged for no reason. The makers work hard to keep the interest level mounting. I think that’s one of the key points of this show’s success. The drama and conflicts make for an interesting watch.

What is the secret of surviving the demanding schedule of Indian television as an actor, with the long hours and hardly any breaks?

You get used to it. Everybody is working long hours and not just in films, but also in other areas. I think working in this industry just gets highlighted. If you really enjoy the work you do, it doesn’t feel like long hours because I crave to be on the set as much as possible. In fact, I feel bored if I’m not on set. For me, the more the shoot, the better it is.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I honestly enjoy watching movies a lot and rom-coms in particular, give me a good feeling. I also watch the classics, and any good movie starring veterans. I just started watching Jubilee on Amazon. It’s a really well-made show.

Do you have a dream role?

Every role that I take up is like a dream role because I really put all my heart and soul into it. At the same time, I want to do a biopic. I think it would be great to get into the skin of the character and showcase a real personality that people have read and know about.

Tell us something that not many people know about you?

I think a lot of people don’t know that I sometimes like to read a lot. I also enjoy my solitude. Everybody gets to know about my travels, but most of the time I want to just be with myself. Also, I love to sing and have been taking lessons lately and a skill I’m trying. Let’s hope I might just come up with something on that front as well.

What inspires you as an actor?

The idea of enacting different scenes each day is just so fun because it gives you a new perspective in life, every single day. As an actor, we are the luckiest people who actually get to live life in person and also another life on screen. That experience in terms of learning to live new lives is incredible. I love everything about acting. It’s beautiful.