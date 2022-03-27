Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Moeen Ali gets India visa, to be available from second CSK match

Moeen Ali (ANI Photo)

By: Sarwar Alam

Chennai Super Kings’ star all-rounder Moeen Ali has secured his India visa and will be available for selection from the second game of the upcoming IPL, the franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.

Though the England player arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, the defending champions will missed the services of Moeen for Saturday’s IPL-15 opener loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, as he had to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team.

“Moeen has got his visa and is landing in Mumbai in the afternoon. He will be available for the second game after completing a three-day quarantine,” Viswanathan told PTI.

There was a delay in procuring the visa as a set procedure is followed for players of Pakistani descent.

Moeen’s grandfather migrated to England from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir but Moeen is born in England and is a frequent visitor to India.

Because of his all-round show which helped the team lift its fourth IPL title, Moeen was retained by CSK alongside captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Moeen scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, while also taking six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin bowling.

CSK are scheduled to play Lucknow Super Giants in their second match on March 31.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India plans women’s IPL next year
HEADLINE STORY
Ponting sees ‘outstanding’ Pant as potential India skipper
Sports
Aus vs Pak: Pat Cummins ‘thrilled’ to claim test series in Pakistan
Sports
Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan
Sports
Indian Premier League season 15: the teams, top players
HEADLINE STORY
UK government to cut funding unless ECB tackles racism
Sports
IPL starts on Saturday with limited crowds
Sports
Middlesex’s Shah urges to ‘evolve with society’ to achieve diversity goals
Sports
Women’s WC: Australia beat India to reach semi-final
Sports
From stones to selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan
Sports
Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Sports
Little known Afridi in Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for Australia series
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
Moeen Ali gets India visa, to be available from second…
India plans women’s IPL next year
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Ponting sees ‘outstanding’ Pant as potential India skipper
After Covid, India tries to get on top of tuberculosis