Modi’s policies attract many supporters in US

Many Americans view him favorably for his focus on economic development, initiatives such as “Made in India,” and efforts to improve India’s global standing

By: Bharat Patel

AS TWO of the greatest democracies in the world, the United States and India have far much more in common than we do in our differences. As with all world leaders on a global stage, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is always under intense scrutiny. However, Modi’s policies and leadership style attract so many supporters in the United States. Many Americans view him favorably for his focus on economic development, initiatives such as “Made in India,” and efforts to improve India’s global standing. Additionally, Modi’s visits to the United States have helped strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Modi’s focus on economic reform, the environment, increased access to technology and capital, infrastructure development, foreign policy and diplomacy make him a renowned leader that Americans recognize as a key ally and friend to the United States.





How do the people there see Modi’s visit to America?

While each visit is different, in the U.S., many see Modi’s visit to the United States as holding significant value for the two democracies and a strong signal that the relationship between the U.S. and India is strong and continues to grow. Modi’s recent visit helps build upon bilateral relations, serving as a platform for discussing and advancing the cooperation of both countries when it comes to trade, defense, security, technology and AI, and cultural influences. In addition, his visit represents strengthening ties between the two countries as they work together to help solve global issues including climate change, AI, defense and security, and geopolitical dynamics.



How was the atmosphere in Modi’s state dinner?

As we know, attending a state dinner at the White House is considered a tremendous honor, and it provides an opportunity for diplomatic exchanges, fostering bilateral relations, and celebrating international cooperation.

The atmosphere in the room was energetic, with many high-profile and influential Indian-Americans in attendance. The White House honored Prime Minister Modi’s visit with exquisite vegetarian Indian cuisine that celebrates India’s culture and influences across the globe.





Why does America need India more?

The two democracies share a multifaceted relationship that encompass so many things, including strategic, economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations. The United States recognizes India as a major power not only in Asia, but across the globe. Now that India has surpassed China as the most populous country in the world, India’s influence on the rest of the globe continues to grow and gain momentum.

Aside from working together to combat terrorism, sustainability, and climate change, India is also known for its thriving tech sector and skilled workforce in areas such as information technology, research and development, and innovation. The collaboration of the two countries can lead to more joint research initiatives and and advancements in technology.

Last, the United States and India have many shared values, including a commitment to democratic values and individual freedoms.

(Bharat Patel is the chairman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association)