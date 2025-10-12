Skip to content
Modi welcomes Trump’s envoy as US and India eye reset in relations

Ambassador Sergio Gor calls India a “valued partner” after talks covering trade, defence and critical minerals

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by the US smbassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 12, 2025
NEWLY confirmed US ambassador to India Sergio Gor used his first meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi to talk trade, defence and critical minerals, as the nations seek to amend soured ties.

Relations between the world's two largest democracies have plummeted in recent months over tariffs, ongoing negotiations for a trade deal and policy changes like an annual $100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas.

President Donald Trump has raised pressure on India, which for decades had been courted by US policymakers of both parties as a counterweight to China.

Trump imposed among the heftiest tariffs in the world on India, punishing it for purchasing Russian oil, which Washington says helps finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Ahead of his confirmation by the Senate last week, Trump acolyte Gor had voiced hope for keeping New Delhi in US good graces.

"We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade, and technology," Gor said in a statement released by the US embassy in New Delhi.

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both of our nations."

Gor said the US values its relationship with India. "I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations."

Modi said he was "glad" to meet Gor and wished him a "successful tenure" in India.

"I am confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership," Modi posted on X.

Gor also met India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, top diplomat Vikram Misri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The meetings came as Trump and Modi have taken a more conciliatory tone in recent weeks, while highlighting their ongoing trade talks.

Modi earlier this week called Trump to congratulate him on "the success of the historic Gaza peace plan" and described the US as a "close friend and natural partner".

But away from the public rhetoric, strained US-India ties have given New Delhi fresh incentive to warm up to Beijing.

Relations between the two Asian giants turned frosty after a deadly border clash in 2020, with New Delhi subsequently blocking Chinese mobile applications and freezing its investments in critical sectors.

Despite being one of the first few countries to start trade negotiations with Washington, India has so far failed to secure a deal that would ease its 50 per cent tariff burden.

(AFP)

donald trumpsergio gorus india ties

