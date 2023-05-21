Website Logo
  Sunday, May 21, 2023
Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima

The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima

Mahatma Gandhi bust unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hiroshima. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (20) unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting.

The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, Modi said after the unveiling ceremony.

The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan on the occasion of Modi’s visit to the city for the summit.

The 42 inches tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar.

The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic – Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people, locals and tourists alike, every day.

The location has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence.

After the bust was unveiled, Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The prime minister said that even today the world gets frightened when they listen to the word ‘Hiroshima’.

“I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence,” Modi said.

“It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi.”

Modi tweeted: “Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions.

Dignitaries present during the unveiling ceremony included Nakatani Gen, special advisor to the prime minister and MP, Kazumi Matsui, mayor of Hiroshima, Tatsunori Motani, speaker of the Hiroshima city assembly; MPs from Hiroshima and senior government officials, members of the Indian community and followers of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan.

(ANI)

