Modi to participate in BRICS summit in Johannesburg

The summit scheduled from August 22 to 24 is set to extensively deliberate on expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa)

(From left) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands as they pose during a BRICS summit meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In anticipation of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa, where discussions will revolve around the potential admission of new members, India refuted on Thursday (03) any validity to the “baseless” reports suggesting its opposition to the expansion of the five-nation alliance.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi addressed this matter during a telephone conversation with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing his eagerness to visit Johannesburg to partake in the BRICS Summit.

“President Ramaphosa invited the prime minister for the BRICS summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, and briefed him on the preparations for the same,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

“The prime minister accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the summit,” it said following the Modi-Ramaphosa phone talks on Thursday (03).

The summit scheduled from August 22 to 24 is set to extensively deliberate on expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Indonesia and Kazakhstan are among countries which have shown keen interest in joining the grouping.

“We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against the expansion. This is simply not true,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing earlier in the day.

“We have talked about India’s position on expansion and we have clarified our position in the past. As mandated by the leaders last year, BRICS members are internally discussing the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the BRICS expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that the grouping will be further strengthened with the addition of new members.

“We believe that in one form or another, the expansion of BRICS will contribute to the further development and strengthening of this organisation,” he said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has already decided not to travel to Johannesburg for the summit.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

(PTI)

