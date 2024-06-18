Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar

It will be Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being sworn-in as the prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi performs yoga at UN Headquarters in New York. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE main International Day of Yoga celebrations this year will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Friday (21) with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi leading the event, AYUSH minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

It will be Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being sworn-in as the prime minister for third term. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday (20).

“Preparations are on and the arrangements for the programme have been put in place,” an official in Srinagar said, adding hundreds of people, including many sportspersons, are expected to participate in the event.

The participants have been shortlisted and are being trained in various ‘asanas’ expected to be performed by the prime minister, the officials added.

Modi’s last visit to Srinagar was in March this year when he addressed a public rally at the Bakhshi stadium.

Jadhav said this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ highlights yoga’s dual role in fostering individual and societal wellbeing.

He revealed that Modi has written to each gram pradhan, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

Jadhav launched a ‘Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille’ script to support visually impaired people in learning and practising yoga with convenience. The minister also launched Prof Ayushman comic on yoga for children.

This year, the International Day of Yoga will witness several events including the ‘Yoga for Space’. With support of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the initiative is being organised wherein all ISRO scientists/officers will perform Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) on the day. The Gaganyaan project team will also be participating in the event.

Last year, the global celebration was led by Modi at the UN headquarters in New York, while the national celebration was led by vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

(PTI)