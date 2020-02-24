Modi living proof that Indians can achieve anything: Trump

The US president Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, has said on Monday (24) that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is a living proof that Indians can achieve anything they want.

He was speaking to a gathering of over 100,000 people at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat in Western India during the “Namaste Trump” event.

Trump said that Modi is an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for the country.

“India will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Trump “The life of PM Modi underscores the limitless promise of this nation. He started as a ‘chai-wala’, a tea-seller. He’s a living proof that Indians can achieve anything they want.”

Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As the world’s largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant, Trump said.

“There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free — that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship,” he said.

Modi’s party BJP took to Twitter to boost its leader by tweeting the words of Trump with a video of the event.

Earlier, Modi reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump landed in India. He received Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival.

Later, Trump and Modi began their roadshow from the airport. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, starting from the airport till Motera stadium via Indira bridge.

After visiting Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book: “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank you for this wonderful visit.”